Buis triumphs in intense WorldSSP300 Race 1 at Magny-Cours

In an intense battle at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) emerged victorious in WorldSSP300 Race 1.

The 2020 Champion secured his second win of the season by nearly two seconds, reducing his gap to the Championship leader to five points. Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) captured second place, marking his return to the podium after two years.

Meanwhile, Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki), Buis’s teammate, impressed by clinching his maiden World Championship podium, finishing just 0.278 seconds behind Sabatucci.

Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing), who had been in contention for the lead throughout the race, secured fourth place, less than a tenth of a second behind Sabatucci.

Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) fought hard to maintain his consistent form and claimed fifth place. Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) rounded out the top six in a race filled with dramatic battles.

WorldSSP300 Race 1 Results

1. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo-PI Performances) +1.890s

3. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +2.168s

4. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) +2.238s

5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) +2.589s

6. Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) +2.654s

WorldSSP300 Championship standings

1. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) 129 points

2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) 128 points

3. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) 124 points

WorldSSP300 Tissot Superpole Results

1. Dirk Geiger | KTM – Paligo Racing | 1’52.170s

2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez | Kawasaki | +0.161s

3. Loris Veneman | Kawasaki | +0.357s

P1 | Jeffrey Buis | MTM Kawasaki

“It’s incredible. Today, my race was superb. From the beginning, I had the pace to stay with the front guys, and this was my plan. You need to always be in front, thinking about the Championship. I made a good start and stayed at the front. Then, in the last three laps, I was able to create a gap and take the win. I’m really happy with this victory. It’s incredible because we reduced the gap to the Championship leader, and this was the goal today. Tomorrow, I will give everything again to try to finish in a top position and score good points for the Championship.”

