MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR Assen

The felicitous saga of the MV Agusta limited editions continues with an exciting new chapter, as the Brutale 1000 RR Assen takes centre stage.

A synthesis of style and technical solutions, the motorcycle celebrates the thirty-five victories amassed by MV Agusta at the legendary circuit of Assen, the “cathedral of speed”. Results that make MV Agusta the most successful Italian manufacturer and the third overall in terms of successes at the extraordinary Dutch track.

Almost half a century has since passed, with the last MV Agusta win at Assen dating back to 1976, when Giacomo Agostini triumphed in the 350 class. And yet the allure of the Dutch track and MV Agusta lives on, now more than ever. The Brutale 1000 RR Assen is designed to commemorate those glorious days. Just 300 numbered units of the motorcycle will be hand-built in Italy, for a prestigious limited edition that is also the result of direct collaboration with the Assen circuit. The “Cathedral of Speed”, which will stage the TABAC Classic GP on 8-10 September, has signed an agreement with MV Agusta that will promote the relationship between company and circuit, the first result of which is a decidedly exclusive motorcycle.

The technical base is represented by the 2023 version of the Brutale 1000 RR, which flaunts a series of technical updates, not least the electronic gearbox that ensures quicker and smoother shifting as a result of hardware and software modifications. The engine is the high-performance 998 cc in-line four, capable of delivering 208 hp (153 kW) at 11,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm at 11,000 rpm. A weight-power ratio of 1.1 hp/kg is achieved thanks to a dry weight of 186 kg (197 kg kerb weight).

The specific colour scheme of the “Assen”, which combines blue (Blu Nordico), silver (Argento Ago) and gold, is both elegant and sporty, perfect for highlighting the motorcycle’s significant attention to detail and first-rate technical equipment. The choice of materials also hits the target, starting with the very lightweight Rotobox carbon fibre wheels, the construction technology of which allows for extremely fine spokes. Carbon fibre also features across many other areas, used for the heat shields that protect the exhaust manifolds on each side of the motorcycle, in all the stylistic and functional elements supporting the front light set, and for the panels in the tank area.

Some specific elements of the frame, such as the aluminium side plates and single-sided swingarm, stand out for their silver shade, which contrasts with the dark tone of the steel tube trellis. The seat features blue Alcantara upholstery, further enhancing this unique motorcycle, which also boasts a two-tone blue and silver tank with polished finish.

As with every special edition, the accompanying Special Parts Kit adds power and exclusivity, cutting weight from a motorcycle that is already lightweight in its standard configuration. Components range from the elegant titanium Arrow tailpipes, complete with dedicated control unit for maximum power, to the black CNC-machined brake and clutch levers, the carbon fibre passenger seat cover and the aluminium fuel cap, unique thanks to its two-tone gold and black colour combination. A motorcycle cover and certificate of authenticity round out the equipment.

Special Parts Kit

The Special Parts Kit comprises titanium Arrow tailpipes with dedicated control unit. The client will also receive the aluminium CNC fuel cap, in gold and black, the carbon fibre passenger seat cover and CNC brake and clutch levers. Further enhancing the Brutale 1000 RR Assen kit is the dedicated motorcycle cover, to ensure adequate protection of this work of “Motorcycle Art”.

For more MV Agusta news check out our dedicated page MV Agusta News

or head to the official MV Agusta website www.mvagusta.com/