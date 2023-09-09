Search
Mike Trimby passes away

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Mike Trimby Passes AwayMike Trimby has sadly passed away. Founder and CEO of IRTA, and an icon of MotoGP™, Trimby will forever be remembered.

Dorna Sports, and the entire MotoGP™ family, send their deepest condolences to Mike’s wife Irene, his family, friends, colleagues and loved ones at this most difficult time.

Mike was one of the most important figures in the history of motorcycle Grand Prix racing. His life, achievements and memory will be celebrated during the remainder of the San Marino Grand Prix as the paddock joins together to honour him.

Frank Duggan - 0