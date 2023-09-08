Casadei to start the decider on pole as drama hits for Ferrari

The points leader will lead the grids at Misano as Ferrari goes fastest but then has the lap scrubbed off.

The green flag dropped on qualifying for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli with Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™) taking an early pole position with a 1:40.708, despite crashing out at Turn 14. Or did it? In some post-session drama, and that despite plenty during Q2, the Italian’s fastest lap was scrubbed off for incorrect tyre pressure, leaving him down in P10. That means it’s Championship leader Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40) starting from pole ahead of teammate Nicholas Spinelli, with Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™) bumped up to P3.

Ferrari was able to get back on after his crash and then found himself at the head of the freight train, pushing on but no one able to get past.. including Casadei and fellow challenger Jordi Torres (Openbank Aspar Team). But that wasn’t the drama in the end, with that late tyre pressure penalty giving Ferrari, a six-time winner at Misano, a mountain to climb.

Andrea Mantovani (RNF MotoE™ Team) now heads the second row, with Torres now P5 on the grid for the decider. The Spaniard sits 21 points away from Championship leader Casadei, and just one ahead of Ferrari. With Casadei on pole, Torres will have to get his elbows out during Saturday’s races. Kevin Manfredi (Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse) rounds out that second row.

The Championship is on the line in MotoE™ with the final two races coming your way on Saturday in Misano. It could go the way of Casadei, Torres, or Ferrari, and with MotoE™’s ever-present unpredictability, you’re not going to want to miss a single second of the racing action! Get ready for Race 1 at 12:15 (GMT +2), before Race 2 at 16:10. You can tune in to MotoE™ via your MotoGP™ coverage provider! For Italy that’s Sky Italy with Race 1 live and Race 2 live or on delay, in France CANAL+SPORT 360, and in Spain both races are live via DAZN. In the UK, TNT Sports 2 shows Race 1 live, and often Race 2 – depending on programming.

Switzerland’s coverage is across SRF/RTS/RSI, and viewers in Brazil can watch on ESPN4. From Down Under with Fox Sports Australia to the northern tip of Europe with VIAPLAY across Scandinavia, look for MotoE™ with the MotoGP™ broadcaster in your territory, with the full list of our partners HERE. MotoGP™ media partners broadcast MotoE™ live or on delay on their linear or digital channels, and everyone can also tune in to watch both races live and OnDemand via VideoPass on motogp.com!

