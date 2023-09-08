Vannucci dominates in sweltering French heat, leading Free Practice Sessions

In the blistering heat of the Pirelli French Round at Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) demonstrated his prowess by topping the charts in the combined classifications.

Vannucci’s remarkable early lap in Free Practice 2 secured him the top spot, finishing more than three tenths ahead of the competition.

Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances), who had earlier claimed the fastest time in Free Practice 1, settled for the second position. German star Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) ended Friday in third place, though he was 0.491 seconds behind Vannucci’s blazing pace.

Championship leader Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) was fifth showcasing his championship-worthy form, staying in contention for another podium to extend his lead.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1 Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) 1’52.914s

2. Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) +0.363s

3. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.491s

4. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.578s

5. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) +0.599s

6. Samuel Di Sora (ProDina Kawasaki Racing) +0.700s

