Acosta makes a statement on Day 1 in San Marino

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) topped the timesheets on Day 1 of the Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini as his 1:44.804 took him half a second clear of the field.

Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) heads the chasing pack at his home round despite being 0.541s away from the top spot. Jake Dixon’s (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) fine form continues into Misano. Fresh from his Barcelona victory, the Brit started his weekend in third on combined times.

Alonso Lopez (+Ego SpeedUp) finished just 0.010s away from the top three in P4 ahead of Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) who made a big step in Practice 2 to jump up to the top 5. Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) struggled to improve in Practice 2, but did consolidate P6 with his P1 time, ahead of Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing), Filip Salač (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and Bo Bendsneyder (Pertamina Mandalika SAG Team).

Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) crashed twice in Practice 2 and subsequently failed to improve. However, the Thai rider’s P1 time was enough for him to secure a top 10 ahead of Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40), who also hit the deck in P2, rider also ok. Fermin Aldeguer (+Ego SpeedUp), Jeremy Alcoba (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) and Manuel Gonzalez (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp Team) provisionally sit in the final provisional Q2 spots with Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) all the way down in 18th.

Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for Practice 3 at 9:25 and qualifying at 13:45 local (GMT +2)!

