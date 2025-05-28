Bonhams motorcycles to host June online sale, with a sensational vintage Honda collection and Carl Fogarty memorabilia.

The June Sale – Collectors’ Motorcycles, Motor Cars, Spares and Memorabilia

Coming straight off the back of the incredibly successful Spring Stafford Sale (with over £3 million hammered and a 97% industry leading sell through rate), The June Sale, hosted by the renowned Bonhams Motorcycle Department at their dedicated facility in Milton Keynes, promises a stunning array of Collectors’ Motorcycles, Motor Cars, Spares, and Memorabilia.

The excitement kicks off with a captivating timed online auction running between June 6 to 16, with bidding closing from midday on Monday June 16. Bonhams’ timed online auctions have become a hallmark of success with recent record results include the Ex-Ike Webb c.1922 Brough Superior 996cc MkI/SS80 ‘Special’ fetching £74,750, and the remarkably original and unrestored, 1955 Vincent 998cc Black Knight, selling for £57,500.

Public Viewing / Complimentary Auction Appraisals

Mark your calendar for the public view days on Wednesday 11 & Thursday 12 June. The Bonhams team will be opening their doors to the public between 09:00 and 17:00. Advertisement

Immerse yourself in the world of motorcycles with a complimentary cuppa, as you explore a range of carefully curated motorcycles, motor cars, spares and memorabilia with the opportunity to delve into their rich history files. It’s a great chance to find the perfect ride for the upcoming season.

Bonhams’ friendly staff will be on hand to guide you through the lots on view and the bidding process, as well as offering complimentary auction appraisals throughout the day. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or a first-time buyer, the June Sale provides a welcoming backdrop to discuss your prized motorcycle or collection. Email motorcycles@bonhams.com to book an appointment to view.

With motorcycles ranging from fully restored Vintage Honda’s to iconic British street scramblers, the June Sale promises an extraordinary opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to own a piece of motorcycling history. Whether seeking a high-performance superbike or thumping British single, this auction is a celebration of the diverse and enduring appeal of everything two- wheeled.

Some of the many highlights include:

The Chris Skellern Collection

Renowned former motorcycle dealer Chris Skellern is widely respected across the industry for his impeccable standards and steadfast dedication to doing things the right way. Throughout his distinguished career, there were certain motorcycles that left a lasting impression—bikes that marked defining moments in both his riding and business life. Years later, driven by nostalgia and passion, Chris sought out and acquired many of these machines – perhaps, as one might say, to relive a piece of his youth.

Over the years, Chris and his team have meticulously restored these iconic motorcycles, staying as true as possible to their original factory specifications and preserving their authenticity wherever possible. A true enthusiast at heart, Chris now finds he doesn’t have enough time to fully enjoy these exceptional motorcycles. As a result, the time has come for these prized 11 machines to find new homes – owners who can ride and appreciate them as they were meant to be.

A Bonhams sale wouldn’t be complete without an iconic Vincent Black Shadow, this 1953 Vincent Black Shadow (£30,000 – 40,000) is offered from long term storage and ownership and is ideal for a summer of fettling. The c.1949 Ariel 750cc ‘Brough Superior’ Evocation (£11,000 – 15,000) is a perfect addition to any collection looking for a unique replica of the iconic Brough Superior marque.

Win on Sunday, sell on Monday is a motto that’s been passed down from generation to generation and still holds true today and why race replicas have always sold well. The 2014 MV Agusta F4 1000R (£7,000 – 10,000) is one of the MV’s most iconic motorcycles and this example has benefitted from several upgrades including Brembo radial brake and clutch master cylinders and CNC rear sets. Racing alongside it is the iconic 1989 Kawasaki KR-1 (£2,500 – 3,500), owned for many years by the current owner, it’ll need recommissioning before returning to its glory days of filling the air with two-stroke.

The sale includes a host of desirable Street Scramblers ranging from the rare 1971 BSA A70L Lightning 750 (£6,000 – 10,000) to the 1971 BSA 650cc A65 Firebird Scrambler (£4,000 – 6,000) and even a wonderfully created 1961 BSA 500cc Golden Flash/A7 Shooting Star Special, all invoking those memories of Steve McQueen as the King of Cool riding motorcycles like these.

Over 60 lots of outstanding memorabilia, posters and trophies are included in the sale, which is lead by the 1988 Carl Fogarty helmet (£800 – 1,200) which he used in the 1988 season together with his 1988 Isle of Man TT F1 Championship winning leathers (£800 – 1,200).

Keeping on the ‘Foggy’ memorabilia also offered are his 2nd place Senior TT Replica from 1992 (£2,000 – 3,000) and his 1987 Production TT 9th place replica (£500 – 700).

The Bonhams Difference

The Bonhams Motorcycle Department are delighted to provide a range of top-notch auction preparation services including:

• Professional photography

• Cleaning services

• Research

• Cataloguing

• Secure storage

• Valuation services for Probate

Their Online Sales have gained considerable traction as a compelling alternative to our traditional live sales. The incredible results achieved throughout 2024 and 2025, speaks to the effectiveness of this new platform. These online auctions will continue to complement their immensely popular and highly successful Spring/Autumn Stafford Motorcycle Sales held in collaboration with Europe’s largest classic motorcycle shows, The International Classic MotorCycle Show and The Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show.

