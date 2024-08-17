Ortola beats Kelso to pole as Alonso faces Sunday Long Lap penalty

A 1:40.057 handed Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) a third pole position of 2024 as a fascinating fight for Q2 bragging rights played out on Saturday afternoon at the Red Bull Ring.

The Spaniard beat Practice pacesetter Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) by 0.143s as Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) claimed a front row start in P3.

World Championship leader David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team) qualified in P6, but the Colombian has to contend with a Long Lap penalty on Sunday to add a little extra spice into the lightweight class encounter.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) will propel himself from P4 on the start line as Alonso’s three chief title rivals – the #96, Ortola and Veijer – look to take profit from the #80’s tricker-than-wanted Sunday.

You can watch the lightweight class do battle in Austria at 11:00 local time (UTC+1) on Sunday morning!

