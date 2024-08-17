Vietti secures second pole in three races as Ogura is ruled out of action

Celestino Vietti (Red Bull KTM Ajo) will launch from Moto2™ pole position at the Red Bull Ring after the Italian’s 1:33.855 was good enough to beat Aron Canet (Fantic Racing) by just 0.058s.

World Championship leader Sergio Garcia (MT Helmets – MSI) claimed an important P3 in Q2 as the Spaniard looks to try and strengthen his grasp on the title chase lead on Sunday.

Following a crash in Practice 2 on the exit of Turn 2B, title-hunting Ai Ogura (MT Helmets – MSI) has unfortunately been declared unfit for the remainder of the Austrian GP after sustaining a fractured right hand.

Two more Championship hopefuls in the form of Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing) and Fermin Aldeguer (Sync SpeedUp) will launch from outside the top 10 in P11 and P17 respectively after enduring tough weekends so far in Austria.

