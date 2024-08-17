Dutch Delight For Coldenhoff & Lucas Coenen In The Ram Qualifying Races

After the rock-hard surface of Uddevalla last weekend, the stars of the MXGP World Motocross Championships have to switch back to sand racing mode for this weekend’s MXGP of The Netherlands at Arnhem, and the Motorsportpark Gelderland Midden circuit set a rugged stage for today’s RAM Qualifying Races!

The home fans were ecstatic to cheer success for a home rider in MXGP, but perhaps not the one many expected, as Glenn Coldenhoff took a famous first victory for Fantic Factory Racing, defending a stunning holeshot with the passionate crowd at his shoulder over every jump and bump!

Lucas Coenen fought to the front quickly to take the MX2 RAM Qualifying Race win for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, as his teammate and Championship leader Kay de Wolf was cheered through to a stunning second place after being involved in a first lap incident that involved many riders!

Home hero Jeffrey Herlings showed his pace for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing early in the day with the fastest time in Free Practice, but reigning World Champion Jorge Prado grabbed the first gate pick for Red Bull GASGAS Factory Racing with the best lap in Time Practice, as Team HRC’s Tim Gajser took second from Herlings.

The extra buzz around MXGP this weekend is the presence of the new Ducati Factory MX Team, with nine-time World Champion Antonio Cairoli returning after nearly three years of retirement to race the Desmo450 MX machine on his favourite sandy surface!

Prado looked to have claimed the holeshot into turn one, but as he ran wide on the exit it was Glenn Coldenhoff who came through in the lead to the cheers of the home crowd, especially a large group of “GC259” t-shirt wearers by the second corner! Prado held on to second, with Cairoli briefly third before the Italian was overtaken by last year’s winner, Kawasaki Racing Team leader Romain Febvre.

Coldenhoff made his best efforts to escape, as his countryman Herlings had to work his way through from a tenth-placed start, passing title rival Gajser around the first full lap, then gaining a position each lap at the expense of Calvin Vlaanderen for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team, then Febvre’s teammate Jeremy Seewer, and finally Cairoli to get to fourth by lap five! “The Bullet” did get to within striking distance of the front three, but would finish in that fourth position ahead of Gajser, who had his worst Qualifying result of the year so far in fifth.

Vlaanderen was to claim sixth with a pass on Cairoli on lap eleven, and with Mattia Guadagnini grabbing eighth for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing, that made it eight manufacturers in the top eight positions! Brent van Doninck took ninth for JM Honda Racing, with Seewer claiming the final point for tenth.

At the top of the order, Prado was stuck in a sandwich as he tried to attack Coldenhoff with Febvre all over his back wheel. Feeling better than he has since his French GP thumb injury, the man in green took advantage of a small mistake from the Spaniard on lap ten to take second!

Coldenhoff weathered the storm of pressure from the Frenchman but held on to win by just under a second, with Prado a similar distance behind Febvre! It all bodes well for an entertaining day’s racing tomorrow, especially as Prado has now closed the points gap to 15 between himself and Gajser, with Herlings a further 32 behind!

Glenn Coldenhoff:” That was a big win. I came a long way, you know. Even though it’s only Saturday, it was good. I took a decent start, Jorge (Prado) was in front and I could sneak behind. I was in the lead straight away and the Dutch fans were awesome. I pushed till the end. Maybe I spent a bit too much energy but I felt like I didn’t add the results I wanted this year, so I really wanted to get this win. I’m really happy for everyone. The team is working amazing. They all work really hard. It’s paying off a bit. And I know the race is still tomorrow, but we go with that same motivation tomorrow. And hopefully we can be back up here on the box”

MXGP – RAM Qualifying Race – Classification: 1. Glenn Coldenhoff (NED, Fantic), 25:08.785; 2. Romain Febvre (FRA, Kawasaki), +0:00.970; 3. Jorge Prado (ESP, GASGAS), +0:01.968; 4. Jeffrey Herlings (NED, KTM), +0:03.121; 5. Tim Gajser (SLO, Honda), +0:19.025; 6. Calvin Vlaanderen (NED, Yamaha), +0:29.011; 7. Antonio Cairoli (ITA, Ducati), +0:33.712; 8. Mattia Guadagnini (ITA,