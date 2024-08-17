Carpe takes Spielberg Rookies stunner

Non-stop action for the entire 16 laps of Spielberg ended with Alvaro Carpe wringing the perfect drive from his Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup KTM. Winning by just 0.024 seconds ahead of Marco Morelli.

Just as awesome was Màximo Quiles who recovered from a Long Lap Penalty where he rejoined in 10th place with just 4 laps to go, over 5 seconds behind leader Carpe. The 16-year-old Spaniard blasted his way back into contention and finished a very close 3rd.

Carpe’s second victory of the year gives the Spanish 17-year-old a 2-point advantage at the head of the Cup table as arch-rival Brian Uriarte, the 16-year-old Spaniard who led coming into the weekend, finished 6th.

Carpe is a Spielberg star

“An incredible race,” he enthused having matched his Race 1 victory in 2023. “Maximo did a fantastic job, he set a great pace riding alone. Also, mine when he did his Long Lap. I saw that on the TV and thought it was time to push because he would be in the back.”

“I think I did a good job, I was leading on the last lap but I also knew there was a good chance someone would try to pass me into the second to last corner. Marco did, but I also knew that in the exit of the last corner, I am very fast. I tried to pass him on the run down to the last corner but he was too late on the brakes and then I knew it was about getting the perfect exit and I did.”

Morelli on top form

“It was a very hard race, so much overtaking,” stated the 17-year-old Argentine who won the first race of the season in Jerez and the most recent race in Assen. “I made a good start and was running up front. I decided to relax a bit with about 8 laps to go. I saved the tyres a bit because I felt on the long lefts I was sliding a bit. In the last laps I pushed, I passed 3 or 4 and on the last lap Carpe, to lead.”

“At the last corner I defended on the brakes but I went a little too wide, I almost touched the green and Carpe took the win. I am happy though because at the beginning of the weekend, I didn’t think I could do this.”

Quiles almost won

“It was so crazy. After the Long Lap, I saw the group so far away but I said to myself, ‘OK, I’m not going to give up, I was quite a bit stronger than the others as I had done so much work on my own in FP 1 and 2 that I had a great rhythm I was focussing on not having problems in the corner and catching them.”

“In the last lap, they were still a second ahead and I did the first corner and the chicane the fastest I have ever done in my life. Corner by corner I overtook and in Turn 6 I think, Brian overtook me and this spoilt a bit my chance of taking the win. Because I think that in the last two corners, I was really strong and could overtake easily.”

“So I decided to go for the podium. At Turn 9 I saw three guys going so hard on the brakes I thought, let them go and I passed them as they went wide on the exit and took 3rd.”

Valentin Perrone a fine 4th

“An incredible race, such a big group, so many overtakes,” grinned the 16-year-old Argentine. “On the last lap, it was completely crazy, Marco, Carpe, Maximo. They were riding super crazy, also me, we all wanted to be on the podium. In the second to last corner I went to the inside but then a little bit wide on the way out, almost touching the green and Maximo overtook me. But I managed to overtake Rico before the line so it is not so bad for the championship. Tomorrow I will try again and try to be a little bit stronger overtaking the guys.”

Rico Salmela disappointed with 5th

“It was a very difficult race,” explained the 16-year-old Finn who had set off from pole. “I just tried to stay with the guys in front. The pace was really good, I was thinking at one moment that it was time to push but I started to lose a bit of engine power, the temperature was high and I just didn’t have the push to do it. I just tried my best to do as much as possible. In the end, it wasn’t what I wanted but tomorrow… just send it.”

Veda Pratama led but fell at the penultimate corner

“I felt in this race much better than before in Rookies Cup,” stated the 15-year-old Indonesian. “But I was not lucky today in the last lap, I tried to fight for the podium. But I crashed in the second to last corner. We were all pushing very hard, I got squeezed a bit but it was also my mistake because I slid too much in the rear. I tried to control the slide but it went too far and I crashed. Still, I feel very good and will do my best in Race 2.”

