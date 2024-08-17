Equal points as Bagnaia wins, Martin recovers to second & Marquez slides out in Spielberg

Gloves off, a Long Lap and a slide out of contention: the Tissot Sprint in Austria puts us on equal points – with Bagnaia back on top as Championship leader.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) took a stunning victory in the Tissot Sprint at the Motorrad Grand Prix von Österreich, going gloves off against Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) in the early stages before the #89 went wide through a shortcut, didn’t lose enough time, and then got handed a Long Lap penalty. The reigning Champion’s win makes it equal points at the top, and Bagnaia is the official Championship leader thanks to his higher number of Grand Prix wins so far in 2024. The stage is certainly set for a showdown on Sunday.

Behind, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP™) shadowed the duel in the early stages before losing a little ground, and he then crashed out from second as Martin served his Long Lap. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) avoided any of that drama, coming home third to complete the Sprint podium as Martin recovered to second place.

It was a sensational launch from Bagnaia in an intense start to the Tissot Sprint, with the reigning champion taking the holeshot and Martin then attacking for the lead on the entry to Turn 3 on the opening lap. The #1 soon tried to respond at the end of Lap 1, getting past at the penultimate corner before Martin sliced through to regain the lead at the final corner as the title rivals went elbow to elbow.

Bagnaia didn’t attack again at the first corner, but by Turn 2, Martin was in hot and headed wide into the runoff – taking the shortcut through the chicane. He rejoined behind Bagnaia, but didn’t lose enough time with the mistake. The #89 was investigated by the FIM MotoGP™ Stewards for the incident, and a Long Lap handed down.

He didn’t take it straight away but didn’t wait too long, by which time he and Bagnaia had pulled out some gap on the chasing Marc Marquez. When Martin did head into the Long Lap loop, Bagnaia was left with a solid lead ahead of the #93 and Martin emerged just ahead of Aleix Espargaro.

Then on Lap 10, there was yet another twist. In some space and on for a solid second, Marc Marquez lost the front on the entry to Turn 3. The #93 dropped to 23rd, outside of the point-scoring positions, and would soon retire to the pitlane, bringing a disappointing end to his Saturday.

On the final lap, nobody could match Bagnaia’s pace, with the Italian able to hold a four-second margin to Martin in second – putting them exactly equal on points. Meanwhile, the final spot inside the top three went the way of Aleix Espargaro, who claimed a somewhat unexpected third after a drama-free Saturday.

Meanwhile, there was an intense fight for the final spot inside the top five, with Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) losing a spot late on to a classic charging Enea Bastianini (Ducati Lenovo Team), with Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) and Prima Pramac Racing’s Franco Morbidelli also battling behind.

Bastianini crossed the line in fourth, with Miller rounding out the top five after the Australian defended from Morbidelli to the line. Just 0.102s separated the duo after the 14-lap dash, with Binder lurking in seventh.

Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) moved up to P8, with wildcard Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) putting in a very solid day at the office to take the final Sprint point in P9 – just ahead of rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3).

That’s it from super Saturday, but it was an incredible teaser for what may lie ahead on Sunday in Spielberg. Come back for more MotoGP™ as the battles lines are drawn in Austria at 14:00 (UTC + 2)!