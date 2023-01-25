Brake Free An Official Partner Of The 2023 MotoAmerica Championship

Brake Free’s Patented, Helmet-Mounted Visibility System Detects And Warns Anytime A Motorcyclist Is Slowing Down.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce that Brake Free Technologies has come onboard as an official partner of the 2023 MotoAmerica Championship.

Brake Free is a visibility system that’s affixed to the back of motorcycle helmets to make motorcyclists more visible to others on the road. The system uses a gyro meter plus accelerometer in combination with Brake Free’s patented brake detection algorithm to detect all types of braking. Thus, the system detects anytime the motorcyclist is slowing down whether that’s via braking, engine braking or downshifting.

The Colorado-based company’s mission was to create good-looking, highly functional products for fellow motorcyclists with the premise that motorcycle safety doesn’t have to come at the expense of style. Brake Free’s goal was to produce a safety product that is both functional and stylish and to solve the problem of riders having a smaller footprint on the road with their taillights not detectable for every sort of reduction in speed.

Brake Free’s system, which uses 100 ultra-bright LEDs, is designed to fit on customers’ existing helmets and doesn’t necessitate the purchase of a new helmet. Installation is simple, it’s removable and doesn’t require the use of apps or wires as its brake detection is totally wireless.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome Brake Free to our family of official partners for 2023,” said Lance Bryson, MotoAmerica’s Director of Sponsorship. “They’ve really come up with a product that helps make motorcycling safer, and we’re sure it will be a popular product with our motorcycle-riding fans. We’re looking forward to working with Brake Free and to an incredible 2023 season of MotoAmerica racing.”

“Our entire team loves MotoAmerica, and we’re really excited to be a part of it,” said Alex Arkhangelskiy, CEO/Co-Founder of Brake Free Technologies. “We hope that with the help of MotoAmerica more riders will discover Brake Free so we can make the motorcycling community safer and more visible.”

