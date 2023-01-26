The oil used in Moto2 and Moto3 – for every motorcyclist

Racing riders use Motorbike 4T Synth 5W-40 Race by LIQUI MOLY

The extreme pressure of motor racing is the ultimate test: An oil that proves its worth on the race track offers top performance on the road, too. And when it comes to engine oils, that’s LIQUI MOLY. All the teams in the Moto2 and Moto3 racing series use Motorbike 4T Synth 5W-40 Race by LIQUI MOLY.

This is a fully synthetic engine oil: its additives ensure reliable lubrication even under a high level of stress. The low level of friction not only reduces wear and tear, it also ensures that more horsepower actually goes on the road. This oil makes for top performance in all bikes of the Moto2 and Moto3 racing series.

The Motorbike 4T Synth 5W-40 Race is a high-performance oil, but it wasn’t developed specifically for this racing series. In fact it is one of 24 engine oils that make up the LIQUI MOLY range – not only suitable for both air and water-cooled 4-stroke engines but also for engines with and without a wet clutch. Approved according to JASO MS2. This is the quality Moto2 and Moto3 riders can rely on.

