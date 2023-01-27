Laverty’s VisionTrack European Talent Cup team gains Road to MotoGP backing

2022 BTC Champion Johnny Garness will receive Road to MotoGP™ support as he continues competing in the JuniorGP™ paddock.

Michael Laverty’s VisionTrack Racing Team will gain Road to MotoGP™ backing in the 2023 Hawkers European Talent Cup. The team will continue to field 2022 Honda British Talent Cup Champion Johnny Garness and, as the young Brit awaits the chance to move further up the Road to MotoGP™, Garness and the team will race with the programme’s support in the ETC.

Former Grand Prix rider Michael Laverty’s VisionTrack structure has already become a key pillar of opportunity for young riders from the British Isles, fielding competitors from lower-level national competitions all the way to the Moto3™ World Championship. That includes a presence in the Finetwork FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship and the ETC within it.

This new collaboration between the VisionTrack ETC team and the Road to MotoGP™ creates a clear path for BTC riders on the Road to MotoGP™ and ensures Garness, who is not yet eligible to race in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and will attempt to defend the BTC crown, can continue his learning and progress. His ETC teammate will be Casey O’Gorman, the 2021 BTC Champion, who was already promoted into the 2022 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup as a Dorna-selected rider.