LIQUI MOLY now also available from Motor Parts Direct

Collaboration between the German oil and additive specialist and UK’s largest independent motor factor

The German motor oil and additive specialist LIQUI MOLY is expanding its distribution in the UK. The company’s range is now also available from Motor Parts Direct, the UK’s largest independent motor factor. “This makes getting hold of motor oils and additives made in Germany easier, not only for workshops, but also for car drivers,” says Debbie Barnes, Managing Director at LIQUI MOLY UK Ltd.

In addition to motor oils and additives, LIQUI MOLY offers an extensive range of automotive chemicals, for combustion engines and electric vehicles, for hybrid vehicles and hydrogen cars – everything from a single source and compatible with each other. LIQUI MOLY has been voted the best oil brand in its home market of Germany for many years.

“LIQUI MOLY is not just a premium brand,” says Kevin Blazey, Marketing Director from Motor Parts Direct. “LIQUI MOLY offers workshops a wide range of chemical tools that can complete many tasks faster, easier and more cost-effectively than would be possible with classic methods.” Examples include the diesel particulate filter cleaner, which can be used to clean clogged diesel particulate filters when installed, and the Pro-Line Injector and Glow Plug Dismantling Aid, which can be used to remove stuck injectors without damaging them. LIQUI MOLY also offers useful devices that open up new business fields for workshops, such as Gear Tronic III, which automates and simplifies the difficult oil change for automatic transmissions and also enables the use of cleaning additives.

“In Motor Parts Direct, we have found a partner that shares the same values in many respects,” says Debbie Barnes from LIQUI MOLY. “Neither of us cut budgets in fear during the pandemic, but rather invested. And we both know that not only do we need good products, but also good service.” Motor Parts Direct operates more than 172 branches and 15 logistics centres. “This means we now have better availability of goods across England,” says Debbie Barnes.

