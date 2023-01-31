Ducati’s Rinaldi sets the pace on opening day of Portimao test

Rea and Bautista second and third with the top three separated by just 0.068s

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.It Racing – Ducati) was the fastest rider on Tuesday in Portimao clocking a 1:39.639s lap at the very end of the day.



Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) finished 0.061s off Rinaldi’s time on his Kawasaki ZX-10RR.

Reigning WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista completed Day 1’s top three finishing 0.068s adrift from his teammate.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK) made his first appearance with his newly revealed 2023 livery.

Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) adapted well to the Portuguese circuit as he was the fastest rookie in ninth, while Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) and Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) were 15th and 16th respectively.