Epic, Unforgettable Motorcycling Journeys Begin Here

Royal Enfield and Vintage Rides partner to curate off-beat two wheeled expeditions

Royal Enfield and Vintage Rides come together to specially curate and organise annual motorcycle expeditions, exclusively on Enfields, to extraordinary and epic locations across the globe.

The urge to explore beyond known boundaries and possibilities is an undying passion that exists only in a few; and only fewer still understand the depth of this passion.

As the saying goes… “It takes one to know one”. No wonder that Royal Enfield and Vintage Rides have decided to come together to fuel what can only be described as the world’s most epic expeditions on two wheels!

Royal Enfield and Vintage Rides bring their passion for adventure travel to thrill seekers and motorcycling enthusiasts across the world. Built on their shared vision to offer meaningful and lasting experiences, the brands will collaborate to offer specially curated offbeat itineraries on Royal Enfield motorcycles for motorcyclists across global markets.

Since 2006, Vintage Rides has operated over 1000 guided tours exclusively on Royal Enfield. From France, Italy, Mongolia, India, Morocco, and Argentina, Vintage Rides hosts tours in over 18 countries across 4 continents. Adding two new destinations to its roster every year, Vintage Rides has relied on Royal Enfield motorcycles to ensure pure motorcycling experiences in some of the most remote regions of the world.

Commenting on the partnership, Alexandre Zurcher, founder of Vintage Rides, said, “Having Royal Enfield as a preferred partner was a natural choice. We started to operate on Royal Enfields partially because the company was born in India. Today, it is much deeper than that. We are genuinely attached to the values of the Royal Enfield brand, the beauty of its machines, and the accessibility of the bikes.”

Anchored in the spirit of pure motorcycling, both brands are built on the values of originality, self-expression, and authenticity. Royal Enfield’s mid-size motorcycles, which are easy to handle, have made it possible to offer adventure seekers unforgettable and seamless riding experiences. During this collaboration, the iconic duo will also co-produce one adventure travel movie per year, which will feature the riders’ dual interest in adventure travel and the beauty of Royal Enfield motorcycles.

Mohit Dhar Jayal, Chief Brand Officer, Royal Enfield said “Pure Motorcycling is not just a phrase in our brand mission, but in fact it is the very purpose of our existence. Carefully curating various expressions of pure motorcycling for different kinds of riders is the constant passion that drives us at Royal Enfield. Taking that Pure experience to the next level, we are happy to announce our partnership with Vintage Rides, a curator of offbeat motorcycling experiences. This collaboration is a step toward ensuring that our riders will be able to ride our motorcycles on some of the most breathtaking adventures across the world. With Royal Enfield’s understanding of the motorcycling ethos and Vintage Rides expertise in providing the best character-packed motorcycle tours across the world, this partnership will surely be a delight for our customers.”

Earlier in 2017, Vintage Rides and Royal Enfield collaborated on the legendary Frozen Ride , a motorcycle expedition on the frozen Khövsgöl lake in Mongolia with the goal of meeting the Dukha tribe, the smallest tribe of reindeer herders in the world.

The Royal Enfield and Vintage Rides partnership has been renewed until 2025. Through this partnership, both brands hope to bring the love of adventure and respectful travel to motorcycle enthusiasts around the world.

