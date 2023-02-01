Turn by Turn navigation system arrives on the DesertX

Exploration, fun and performance. And a great desire to pick up and go. The identity of the DesertX leaves no doubt: it is the first modern Ducati with a 21″ front wheel and has been designed to tackle even the most demanding off-road conditions. Presented in Matt Star Silk colouring, to which the new “RR22” livery has been added, the 2023 model is the first in the Ducati range to introduce the new Turn by Turn navigation system.

The integrated navigator is based on the Ducati Multimedia System, which uses the bike’s TFT cluster instrumentation to display the route guidance calculated by the Ducati Link App. In this way, navigation functions can be exploited without the need for an external device.

It is an official Ducati Performance accessory and can be purchased at Ducati Stores together with the bike or even at a later date, allowing it to be used even by those who already own a DesertX.

The system relies on the Bluetooth connection between the smartphone (iOS or Android) bike and the earphones on the rider’s and passenger’s helmets through the Ducati Multimedia System (accessory to be purchased separately), which shows notifications on the instrument panel regarding phone calls, messages/emails received and listening to music on the smartphone.

To use the Turn by Turn navigation system, the latest version of the Ducati Link App and the user license activation are required. After that, all you have to do is enter one or more destinations for the app to calculate the route according to your preferences (fastest, most efficient, exclusion of toll roads, etc.) and you can start navigating.

The phone can then be placed in your pocket, in a tank bag or on the Ducati Performance mount, without the need to keep the display on. Navigation is carried out with the support of maps, which can be downloaded in advance to reduce data traffic consumption or to get into difficulties in areas with poor signal coverage. By keeping the phone online, however, it is possible to take advantage of real-time traffic indications.

Navigation directions are displayed on the screen, leaving space for riding-relevant information so that safety is not compromised. Also in the interests of safety, the system displays the next turn along with the indication of the approaching turn, so that the driver can prepare well in advance for the manoeuvres to be carried out later. It is also possible to display the speed limits of the stretch being travelled thanks to the data on the maps.

The system makes it possible to choose which indications to receive (visual or visual and auditory, if a connection to the rider’s headset is active) and to record the route together with all data on speed, lean angle and photos taken during the trip, so that the experience can be relived or shared with friends. The system, whose functionality will be constantly evolved in future versions, will also be adoptable on the Diavel V4. Map coverage is already extensive, and will be progressively increased in the coming months with the addition of China, South Korea and Japan.

For more information on how to activate and use the system, see the dedicated video tutorial on Ducati.com.

