LS2 put the boot into winter

Waterproof, CE-certified short riding boots from LS2.

Set up for unpredictable autumn and winter riding conditions, LS2’s new Garra boots combine the features and protection of a winter boot, with the comfort and convenience of ankle-length fit.

Comfort and control

The Garra’s waterproof and breathable lining helps regulate temperature and keep the feet dry and comfortable. The low cut makes it easy to slip riding trousers over the top to seal-out the elements.

Combined with a supple Nubuck leather outer and stretch-fabric lining, the low profile also offers plenty of movement and feel for delicate use of controls; crucial for wet and wintry conditions.

Protection plus

Certified to the EN 13634-2017 standard for motorcycle footwear, the tough outer shell and reinforced cups at the heels, ankles and toes offer maximum protection.

Gear change pads – on both the left and right boot – help ease the discomfort caused by continuous gear changing on longer rides and when tackling busy, stop-start traffic.

Fit and feel

Combination lacing with hook-and-eye closure allows for easy and even fitting – less risk of uncomfortable tight spots – and allows plenty of adjustment for thick winter socks.

Padded ankle sections make them super comfortable to wear off the bike too; ideal for commuting and touring.

Garra boots come in Black/H-V Yellow and Black/Red – both with reflective detailing for added safety – in men’s sizes EU 39-47 and women’s EU 36-41. They retail at £114.99 including VAT.

Find your nearest stockist at www.ls2helmets.com

For more LS2 news check out our dedicated page LS2 Helmet News

or head to the official LS2 to find your nearest stockist. ls2helmets.com