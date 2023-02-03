Akrapovič Unveils Technical Partnership with GASGAS Factory Racing Trial Team

Akrapovič is pleased to announce that it has expanded its cooperation with GASGAS Factory Racing for the forthcoming FIM X-Trial World Championship and FIM TrialGP World Championship this season.

The partnership is the culmination of months of close work between Akrapovič engineers in Slovenia and GASGAS technicians, team riders Jaime Busto and Sondre Haga, and GASGAS Factory Racing team manager Albert Cabestany to produce a thick titanium header that delivers impressive performance gains allied to a 40% weight saving in comparison to the previous version. This new trial header will now feature on Busto and Haga’s GASGAS TXT GP 300 machines in this season’s world championships, with the opening round of the FIM X-Trial World Championship taking place this coming weekend in Spain.

This exciting collaboration will see Akrapovič further extend its involvement in some of the world’s most demanding disciplines in two-wheel motorsport, with GASGAS Factory Racing already using Akrapovič exhaust technology in the FIM Motocross World Championship, FIM SuperEnduro, FIM Hard Enduro, FIM EnduroGP World Championships, and FIM World Rally-Raid Championship. Now in the FIM X-Trial World Championship and FIM TrialGP World Championship, this official partnership between the two is a perfect platform for the Slovenian company to showcase its state-of-the-art products, with durability and performance for the highest and harshest forms of off-road motorsport.

Albert Cabestany, GASGAS Factory Racing Trial Team Manager:

“Everyone in the team is thrilled to have Akrapovič as an official partner for 2023. Akrapovič is known all over the world for the quality and high performance of its products, but to have them enter trial for the first time with GASGAS is super exciting for us. Like all motorsports, any opportunity to make improvements, to save weight, is so, so important. Both Jaime and Sondre have spent many weeks riding with and testing our new exhausts and they’re really happy. They can’t wait to use them in competition for the first time this weekend.”

Robert Jonas, Head of GASGAS Motorsports, Offroad:

“Expanding our long-term partnership with Akrapovič into trial is a logical and exciting next step to take together, one that we’re sure will give our riders the very best performance and technical support, ensuring they make a real impact in both the X-Trial and TrialGP World Championships this season. GASGAS Factory Racing has already enjoyed success together with Akrapovič in rally, enduro, and motocross, and everyone is excited to get the 2023 trial season underway this weekend.”

Slavko Alojz Trstenjak, Head of Akrapovič Racing R&D:

“We’ve been working successfully with GASGAS Factory Racing in various motor sport series for several years now, and so we’re very pleased to expand this partnership to the Trial World Championship. We’re confident that through our close cooperation with the GASGAS engineers we can contribute to an even lighter racing bike that will allow riders to overcome the demanding obstacles with even greater confidence – and offering us a great deal of fun on the way. We’re looking forward to GASGAS Factory Racing’s battles for this year’s podiums, and we wish its racers an excellent start to the season in Barcelona.”

