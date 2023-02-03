Motorcycle Enthusiasts Gear Up For Show This Weekend At Eikon Centre

Tomorrow (Saturday, February 4) motorbike enthusiasts are set to descend on the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn for the inaugural Motorcycle Plus Show.

Organised by 360 Events, the motorbike extravaganza is set to welcome racing and road bike fans from across Northern Ireland, Ireland and the UK.

Planned as a curtain raiser for the start of the motorcycling season for the year ahead the show will attract fans of both on and off road competitions as well as bike enthusiasts across the country.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the return of the annual bike festival hosted by former rider and commentator Gareth Keys.

“I’m delighted to come on board with 360 Events to host this year’s Motorcycle Plus Show. I’m looking forward to welcoming all our riders and motorcycle professionals for the Q&A Sessions and Meet & Greets.

“The show is a fantastic way to kick off the new season and a great opportunity to catch up with fellow riders and enthusiasts.”

Among the exhibitors and teams attending the show is Grahame Hanna who will be showing off his North West 200 and Ulster Superbike winning IFS Yamahas, Team JMcC Roofing who will have a number of machines on display, Revival Racing MCC with a display of race machines, Irish Drag Racing with their specialist bikes and cars and much more.

Whilst on the rider front the show announced big names such as BSB Superstock Champion and North West 200 winner, Richard Cooper as well as multiple TT winner, and Ulster Grand Prix superstock lap record holder, Dean Harrison will be over from England for the event, along with former World Grand Prix 250 winner, North West 200 and Daytona winner Jeremy McWilliams, and British Superbike Championship rider, Korie McGreavey and Irish motorsport icon Ivor Greenwood who will be taking to the stage for the talks and available for meet and greets.

Throughout the weekend Mental Health Motorbike, the UK charity focused on creating meaningful opportunities to grow the well-being of the Motorbike community and reducing the number of bikers in the UK committing suicide will also be on site to speak to the community.

Other attractions at the show include Faye Ho from FHO, a true trailblazer in motorcycle racing and nine-year-old Irish Minibike 90cc Championship winner, Joel ‘The Rocket’ Haire and the world-renowned motorcycle film producer Colin James along with interviewer Toni Connor who will record interviews with riders, teams, personalities, traders, young budding racers and fans.

“I’m a bit nervous about going to the show because I’m going to be on stage but I’m excited to see my teammates and hopefully see Steve Leicster for the first time,” said Joel.

Filling in for the “Plus” element of the show will be displays such as F1 star Grand Prix driver Heikki Kovalainan’s famous Dallara Nissan World Formula car, one of Ireland’s fastest racing cars.

This year’s show is sponsored by AB&C Insurance and supported by Hurst Yamaha, Hurst BMW and Crossan Motorcycles.

Organisers have also pledged to support local charities such as Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Mayoral charity, Helping Hand for the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, the Atlas Women’s Centre in Lisburn and St John Ambulance service.

Kenny Gardner from 360 Events said: “The Motorcycle Plus Show is a great meeting place in the winter to plan your summer months ahead.

“We believe that after four years’ absence the public are ready for a winter Motorcycle Show once again to ‘launch’ their year in the great pastimes of motorcycling & motorsport, whether racing, touring or just enjoying riding bikes.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone throughout the weekend. Having been on site for the last two days during setup, I’m excited to open the doors on Saturday.”

There will be a free Minibus service from Lisburn railway station to the Motorcycle Plus Show on both days of the weekend, leaving every hour on the hour and returning every half hour.

The Motorcycle Plus Show will take place at Eikon Centre in Lisburn on February 4-5, 2023. For tickets go to motorcycleplusshow.co.uk

Tickets are also available to purchase at the doors on the days of the event.