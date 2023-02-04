Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 57 – Max Vandenbrouck, and “On Two Wheels – The Musical”

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 57 – Max Vandenbrouck, and “On Two Wheels – The Musical”

Episode 57 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guest Max Vandenbrouck – MotoAmerica Rider, and an exclusive airing of “On Two Wheels The Musical” (in aid of Two Wheels For Life)… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

