Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 57 – Max Vandenbrouck, and "On Two Wheels – The Musical"

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 12 – Leandro ‘tati’ Mercado, Kyle Ryde

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
Vroom Podcast

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 57 – Max Vandenbrouck, And “on Two Wheels – The Musical”

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 57 – Max Vandenbrouck, and “On Two Wheels – The Musical”

Episode 57 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guest Max Vandenbrouck – MotoAmerica Rider, and an exclusive airing of “On Two Wheels The Musical” (in aid of Two Wheels For Life)… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

Motorcycle Enthusiasts Gear Up For Show This Weekend At Eikon Centre

