MotoE: the new era begins

2023 welcomes Ducati as MotoE™ gets ready for more races, more rounds and more incredible competition powered by Enel X Way.

It’s 2023 and that means it’s time to get excited for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship! No longer a Cup, the electric competition gains World Championship status this season, there’s a new manufacturer… and the calendar expands to eight rounds!

In 2023, MotoE™ welcomes Ducati as the single manufacturer, with plenty to look forward to as the grid switch machinery and get ready for the most comprehensive season ever. Eight rounds in seven countries sees MotoE™ join the MotoGP™ paddock from Le Mans, kicking off competition alongside the 1000th Grand Prix, and the season runs all the way through to Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. That’s every MotoGP™ stop in Europe between May and early September, creating a 16-race, eight-round, action-packed MotoE™ season.

The timetable also changes in 2023. MotoE™ kicks off the action at 8:25am on Fridays with Practice 1, before a second Practice session at 12:25pm. The P1+P2 times are combined to decide the direct entrants to Q1 and Q2, with qualifying beginning at 17:00. Q1 and Q2 qualifying remain live and free to watch on YouTube, giving everyone a taste of the electric action!

Saturday is now the showstopper for the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship. It’s race day – and nothing else! The two showdowns now both take place on Saturday afternoon, making it a true spectacle for fans at the track and viewers at home.

Race 1 kicks off the competition at 12:10 – right after qualifying for the MotoGP™ class – and it’s the first racing action of the weekend. Then there’s qualifying for Moto3™ and Moto2™ before the high-octane addition of the MotoGP™ Sprint every Saturday.

The action continues with MotoE™ as the electric competition, powered by Enel X Way, serves up more racing on super Saturday: Race 2 follows the MotoGP™ Sprint, with the lights out for the second showdown of the weekend at 16:10. That’s an action-packed event for MotoE™, giving the electric World Championship some incredible visibility and ensuring fans around the world get the best of this parallel path of sustainable innovation.

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com