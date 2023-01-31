British Talent Cup announces R&G as new title sponsor and unveils 2023 entry list!

A new title sponsor joins the Cup as the class of 2023 is revealed

The British Talent Cup, powered by Honda, returns this season with an eagerly anticipated nine-round calendar, supporting the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and the British Grand Prix racing alongside MotoGP™ at Silverstone. The Cup will also feature a new title partner for the forthcoming season as R&G increase their support of the series for upcoming riders on the Road to MotoGP™ programme.

The 2023 R&G British Talent Cup will get underway at Silverstone before visiting Donington Park, Knockhill, Snetterton and Brands Hatch before returning to Silverstone for a season highlight alongside MotoGP™. The season will then head into the crucial final three rounds at Thruxton, Oulton Park and then Donington Park for their season finale.

The extended partnership with R&G, the world’s number one manufacturer of motorcycle crash protection and bolt on accessories, sees the Hampshire-based manufacturer further enhance their support of the series as the 2023 entry list is released. The riders will continue to go head-to-head on Honda NSF 250 R motorcycles, ensuring a level competition across the series.

Simon Hughes, Managing Director, R&G: “R&G has supported grass roots racing since its very early days and we maintain that ethos to this day. Many riders in the British Talent Cup use our products already, and so it’s a great pleasure for us to step up to being headline sponsor to this prestigious Series. We can’t wait to see what 2023 has in store!”

2023 BTC Entry List announced

The Entry List for the 2023 season can now be announced, with plenty of fast faces returning and a few new ones joining the fold too. Check out the class of 2023 below!

2023 BTC calendar updated

The 2023 provisional BTC calendar has seen a tweak as pre-season testing will now take place at Silverstone only. The updated calendar is attached below!

