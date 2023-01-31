Take The Rougher Road With The Extra Potential Of The Revised 2023 KTM 390 Adventure

The KTM ADVENTURE family has all the performance and travel/adventure segment-leading features a rider will ever need. Sometimes, however, riders just want the most effective and exciting way to get from ‘A to B’, on a motorcycle that entices to an alternative path. This is where the sheer useability, superb power and handling, and engineering of the new spoked wheel 2023 KTM 390 ADVENTURE comes to the fore.

This compact and highly advanced package is one of the most versatile in the KTM range. The 2023 KTM 390 ADVENTURE is not only about the epic outings but also the ‘everyday’. Want that serviceable and dependable machine for the commute but also something that can handle a light offroad blast? No problem. Desire a bike that can still put out the torque and motor performance for a longer weekend ride-out with buddies? Easy. Need a modern, developed, race-informed, A2 compliant all-rounder to discover the delights of a trail for the first time? Look no further.

For 2023 KTM have not only splashed the KTM 390 ADVENTURE with a sharp, fresh look but have also beefed-up the offroad credibility even more. The bike now has tough, light black anodised aluminum rims and spoked wheels – 19” front and 17” rear – so even the rockiest routes of bumps and stones will not hinder or halt the journey home. The introduction of spoked wheels to the 2023 KTM 390 ADVENTURE further adds to existing strenghts to emphasise that ‘adventure’ really can be part of the daily routine.

Elsewhere, the impressively compact 4-stroke 373cc single cylinder engine uses twin overhead camshafts, four valves, a balancer shaft and electronic fuel-injection for smooth and uninterrupted momentum to the beat of 44hp and 37Nm of torque at 7000rpm. Two catalytic converters ensure the system breathes within Euro5 emission targets, while the 14.5-litre fuel tank vapour design also boosts the eco-friendliness of this particular KTM ADVENTURE.

The 2023 KTM 390 ADVENTURE may have smaller dimensions and specs compared to some of its larger siblings but it does not lack the adventure essentials. Ride-by-wire, Motorcycle Traction Control, Cornering ABS, OFFROAD mode (more rear wheel slip) and linked OFFROAD ABS (disengaged on the rear, reduced on the front) are feathered by the 46mm throttle body and the slipper clutch while being administered through the 5” colour TFT and intuitive handlebar switch.

Light weight and unbeatable agility is partly supplied by a chassis that takes its design cues from KTM’s work at the sharp end of rally competition. The KTM 390 ADVENTURE’s ’23 color also comes from this racing background. The steel trellis design and subframe construction achieves a satisfying blend of both feel, flex and long-term comfort; even the wind of the exhaust system is optimised for prime centralisation. WP Suspension APEX hardware is adjustable for compression, rebound and preload and achieves that rare chemistry of tactile grip with the road and confidence-inspiring efficiency for the dirt.

Add bodywork that has been angled to protect zones of the bike and to thrust the rider into full-control stance, a two-tier seat (that can be easily removed to reveal storage space and even swapped out for other models in the KTM PowerParts collection), LED lights, a windshield with two positions and wide ‘all-day’ footpegs, Brembo BYBRE brakes (320 front and 230mm rear discs with four-piston calipers on the front) and the 2023 KTM 390 ADVENTURE is complete. Live adventurously.

2023 KTM 390 ADVENTURE highlights

// New tougher aluminum spoked wheels for robust extra offroad potential and all-round topline performance granted by the CONTINENTAL TKC70 tyres

// Brand new 2023 colour and graphics scheme for fresh vibrant and sporty look

// Dependable 373cc 4-stroke single engine pumping out 44hp at 9000 rpm & 37 Nm of torque at 7000 rpm. Euro5 ready for the best emissions count

// Lightweight and reassuring steel trellis chassis with adjustable WP APEX 43 mm forks and shock

// Bosch electronics helping to inform the latest generation of Motorcycle Traction Control and Cornering ABS systems

// 172 kg fully fuelled, 14.5-litre tank and 830 mm lowest seat height

// Wide selection of KTM PowerParts including accessories, aftermarket components, aesthetic touches, riding gear and more

For 2023 the KTM 390 ADVENTURE comes in two different choices: the ‘spoked wheeled’ edition and the version with cast wheels and black/orange or blue/orange colour scheme.

Price and availability to be confirmed.