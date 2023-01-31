R&G Confirms Three-year Extension With Bennetts British Superbikes

R&G, the global leader in crash protection products for motorcycles, is pleased to confirm a three-year extension of its sponsorship deal with the prestigious Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Alongside increased trackside branding, R&G will again be supporting teams throughout the paddock and continuing to operate the official Technical Centre in the paddock, with an increased range of key product lines for 2023.

First becoming the official crash protection supplier to the series in 2015, R&G has continued to expand its support within the Bennetts British Superbike Championship paddock over the years. This new confirmation will see R&G remain a partner of the series until at least 2025, which will mark an impressive 11th consecutive season.

Racing has always been a crucial part of the research and development of R&G’s renowned crash protection products. This long-term commitment will ensure their range continues to be tested in one of the world’s toughest and most competitive series.

Utilised by teams across the paddock in every class, R&G products play an essential role in helping riders and teams to minimise damage and costs following a crash, ensuring they can get out for the next session. Alongside having products feature on many of the leading teams, fans trackside and at home will be able to see increased R&G branding at each of the eleven rounds.

Returning for 2023, bigger and better than before, is the R&G Technical Centre. Having become an essential part of the paddock over the years, the unit provides race teams and riders with access to the full range of R&G products and the vital racing accessories required to keep them on track. This year will see the offering grow further with a collection of key extra product lines being added to ensure it remains the one-stop shop for racers.

R&G Managing Director Simon Hughes added, “We are thrilled to be continually deepening our involvement in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship and really look forward to another exciting season, with more announcements to follow!”

Further information can be found at https://www.rg-racing.com/browsetype/racegrips, while you can also stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

For racing and Technical Centre supply enquiries, please contact Jack Taylor on 01420 552082.

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com