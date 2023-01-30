4SR USA Again Offering Contingency For 2023 MotoAmerica Championship

Motorcycle Clothing Company To Post Almost $131,000 In Contingency Payouts For Four MotoAmerica Classes And The Daytona 200.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is pleased to announce motorcycle clothing company 4SR USA Inc. as not only an official partner of the 2023 MotoAmerica Championship, but also as a contingency sponsor with 4SR set to post almost $131,000 for the coming season.

Founded in 2007 in the Czech Republic, 4SR is well-established in European markets, including supporting riders in British Superbike, World Superbike and MotoGP. In 2018, 4SR USA began exclusively importing to the United States and has worked to establish itself as a worldwide clothing brand of all things motorcycle. From full racing suits to biker jeans, gloves, leather pants, back protectors, and accessories, 4SR has just about everything for the casual motorcyclist, track-day rider and serious racer.

4SR is offering $53,000 in contingency in the premier MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike class with $2650 earmarked for each event with first place paying $1000 per race with payments going down to fifth place in four classes – Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport and Twins Cup. 4SR is also offering contingency for the Daytona 200 with the payout the same as Superbike ($1000, $750, $500, $250, and $150 for the top five finishers). The other classes will pay $750 (Supersport) and $500 (Stock 1000 and Twins Cup) to the winner if he/she is wearing 4SR leathers. The contingency program pays back to fifth place in each class and totals $130,750 for the season.

“It’s awesome that 4SR is back with us for a third season as an official sponsorship partner of our championship,” MotoAmerica Director of Sponsorship Lance Bryson said. “It’s also great to see them continuing their contingency program for 2023 with an opportunity for our racers who wear 4SR leathers to earn additional money.”

4SR offers a full line of racing leathers, from racing suits to replica suits, to custom leathers, 39 different jackets for both men and women, 13 different styles of riding pants, and much more. 4SR’s leathers are also compatible with most airbag systems.

“Our 4SR team is excited to continue our involvement with MotoAmerica in 2023,” said Jerry Nickell Sr., President of 4SR USA. “Our mission is to provide support to the many great teams and riders with premium protection products and financial support as they pursue their quest for a championship. We are honored to be a supporting sponsor of America’s premier road racing series.”

For more information on 4SR USA, visit www.4srusa.com. Riders interested in participating in the 4SR contingency program should contact [email protected]

For more news check out our dedicated MotoAmerica News page MotoAmerica News

Or visit the official MotoAmerica website motoamerica.com/