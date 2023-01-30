Kawasaki – have bag will travel

If you made a new year resolution to take no personal baggage into 2023 you are out of luck, Kawasaki has just launched an expanded range of desirable high-quality luggage for the new season, and it covers all the bases.

From backpacks to trolley bags all the way up to a bag large enough to carry an entire set of riding gear, the range comprises six items for the new season with no less than three bags making their debuts.

A 20l capacity sports backpack is first in line complete with lap top pocket, Kawasaki Rivermark logo and even Kawasaki branded zip pullers. Like most partner bags in the range, the dominant colour is black with subtle and effective lime green and white highlights.

Also new is a highly adaptable Canvas bag with both shoulder straps and carry handles that features a convenient padded base so delicate items are cushioned when you put the 27l capacity bag down. To close, the bag features an eyelet and chord hook fastener system further increasing its urban chic credentials.

From respected luggage maker Ogio there are four Kawasaki branded items to complete the 2023 range. For all weather riders and “outdoorsy” types, the waterproof backpack is a boon. Created in welded 420D nylon with a TPU film laminate, its main job in life is keeping your gear dry with the much favoured roll top closing plus three water resistant outer pockets and a capacity of 26l.

This is partnered by an Ogio backpack that can accommodate a large laptop (up to 17inches or 43.2cm) and an overall 40l capacity. It’s also worth noting that many items in the 2023 range comply with airline carry on regulations so check when you book and make your travelling life faster and easier.

And for frequent flyers in the check-in queue, the Ogio trolley bag takes up to 50l. With its telescopic pull handle, integrated wheels and reinforced contact points, this subtle black bag with white Kawasaki logo is classy and practical in equal measure.

Speaking of flights, last off the luggage carousel is the Kawasaki Ogio gear bag featuring SLED technology which stands for Structural Load Equalising Deck. Big rubber tyred wheels mean business and the telescopic pull handle is well up to the job of manoeuvring a “that’s it I’m off to a foreign track day” gear bag that can cope with a humungous 123l load.

It’s a fact of life – if you have stuff, you need a bag and Kawasaki have just about the most practical, durable, and fashionable branded range ready for you at your local dealer or to order from selected on-line outlets. So, make a new year resolution you are happy to keep, travel in style in 2023 with Kawasaki.

For further information – including dimensions and prices – please go to https://www.kawasaki.co.uk/

