Spring Classic Bike Show at Ardingly

Season-opening classic bike show and jumble at South of England Showground on Sunday 26th March.

Entries are open for the Ardingly Classic Bike Show & Jumble on Sunday 26th March. All pre-1980 motorcycles are eligible, simply complete an online form on the Elk Promotions website to apply. There is no charge and owners of display bikes get into the event for free. Applications close on 12th March.

This year’s theme is The Roaring Twenties & Thirties, showcasing sporting machines from the Golden Age of motorcycling during the inter-war years.

Motorcycles came of age after The Great War, with light and fast models that handled and stopped available to the public, from the legendary Brough Superior to the Cammy Velocettes and Nortons. Speed limits were abolished in 1930 and ‘Promenade Percys’ were everywhere

Pre-War motorcycle guru Rick Parkington will be bringing part of his collection, alongside Sunbeam MCC – the leading pre-War club. Norton OC (Surrey) and Roaring Twenties MotorCycle Club will be there too, with a selection of Brooklands inspired bikes, likely to include SOS, Rex Acme, Excelsior, Francis-Barnett, New Imperial, Cotton and Blackburne. There will even be an opportunity to hear some of these machines from a bygone age in the Fire-Up Paddock.

In addition to all the show bikes in the main Jubilee Hall, visitors will find club stands, bike jumblers and traders, tons of classic motorcycles, new and used spares, clothing and accessories, spread across five halls around the showground. Plus specially selected food stalls, offering a variety of hot and cold drinks and snacks.

The South of England Showground can be found at Ardingly, near Gatwick, RH17 6TL – eight miles from M23 junction 10, and clearly sign-posted.

Gates open to the public from 10 am. Ticket prices have been frozen at the 2022 rate, at just £7 for adults. Accompanied children under 16 get in for free, parking is free and well-behaved dogs are welcome.

EarlyBird Admission from 8:00–8:45 am is available for £10. Tickets are available online or visitors can pay by card or cash at the gate.

To find out more visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk