Jerez Test concludes with Razgatlioglu on top ahead of Rea and Bautista

Riders wrapped up their first test of 2023 in Jerez before moving onto Portimao next week.



Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha WorldSBK) had a positive test and was unfazed by a crash midway through day 2 to set the fastest time again.

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was second fastest ahead of defending World Champion Alvaro Bautista.

Rookies Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) impressed finishing 6th and 8th respectively.

Team HRC’s Iker Lecuona spearheaded Honda’s effort as 9th fastest after completing 68 laps on Thursday.

Scott Redding continued his development work as BMW introduced a new M 1000 RR model for 2023.

Tom Sykes returns to WorldSBK for his first test back on the Kawasaki ZX-10RR with the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team.

WorldSBK Day 2 Report

Testing at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto came to a conclusion for the teams and riders from the MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship that attended. Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha WorldSBK) was able to bounce back from his crash in the morning to record the fastest time with a 1’31.269s set in the afternoon; attempting to break the 1’37s barrier. Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) was second on Day 2, less than a tenth behind Razgatlioglu while 2022 WorldSBK Champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) took third place.

After a strong showing on Day 1, three WorldSBK rookies finished the test inside the top ten on Day 2. Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) was sixth fastest after posting a 1’39.193s, with Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) taking eighth place after setting a 1’39.311s. Aegerter’s GRT Yamaha teammate, Remy Gardner, took tenth spot but was only three tenths slower than Aegerter at the end of Day 2; showing how tight the WorldSBK field is in 2023.

Most teams will now be headed to Autódromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal for another two-day test to be held on Tuesday 31st January and Wednesday 1st February.

