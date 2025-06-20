Bradley Ray saved his best until last in the final minutes of the second Bennetts British Superbike Championship Free Practice session at Snetterton, launching the Raceways Yamaha to the top of the times by 0.273s, setting a pace within the existing circuit lap record.
The session started with Ray’s time from the morning continuing being the time to beat until the closing stages when defending champion Kyle Ryde went to the top on the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha.
Ray wasn’t done though and his last sequence of laps put him back ahead of his rivals with Ryde holding on to second as Rory Skinner completed the top three after a positive start on his return to the circuit with Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.
Leon Haslam was fourth fastest for Moto Rapido Ducati Racing, holding off Max Cook by just 0.002s on the leading AJN Steelstock Kawasaki, as he edged his teammate Christian Iddon in the closing stages.
Charlie Nesbitt held seventh place for MasterMac Honda, overcoming his issues from the morning session to move ahead of Hager PBM Ducati’s Glenn Irwin by 0.006s with Tommy Bridewell and Danny Kent completing the top ten.
Fraser Rogers and Lee Jackson completed the top 12 riders who progress into Qualifying 2 for tomorrow’s Bandero Café Shoot Out for the Omologato Pole Position.
Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Snetterton, combined Free Practice times:
- Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) +1m:46.861s
- Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha) +0.273s
- Rory Skinner (Cheshire Mouldings Ducati) +0.557s
- Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) +0.878s
- Max Cook (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +0.880s
- Christian Iddon (AJN Steelstock Kawasaki) +0.959s
- Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +0.965s
- Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +1.013s
- Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +1.082s
- Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) + 1.151s
- Fraser Rogers (TAG Honda) +1.184s
- Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) +1.207s
