Moto2: Filip Salač (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) was the long-time leader in the session and remained on top at the end of Moto2 Practice at Mugello, the Czech rider finished ahead of Boscoscuro’s Celestino Vietti (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) and Championship leader Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP).

The 1:50.208 was good enough for Salac to head Vietti by 0.080s, whilst ‘Manugas’ secured third and was within a tenth of the top time. Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) booked his spot in Q2 with fourth, whilst it was contrasting fortunes for his teammate Aron Canet. Tied with Gonzalez for the lead of the standings, the #44 was just P14 at the chequered flag and suffered a mechanical issue on his in-lap.

Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) came to Canet’s aid and finished ninth after getting a tow round by teammate Salač, whilst it was home-hero Tony Arbolino (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) who secured fifth.

Next up and it was a solid afternoon for Albert Arenas (ITALJET Gresini Moto2), whilst Daniel Holgado (CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar) was next up in seventh. A late charge from Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) saw him sneak through into Q2 directly with eighth, whilst Izan Guevara (BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) rounded out the top ten.

Completing the list of riders who got the donkey work done on Friday and likewise scrap it out for Q2, Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing Team), Senna Agius (LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP) and Diogo Moreira (Italtrans Racing Team), with some standout names struggling to move further up. They were fortunate though, as famous faces will fight it out in Q1, including Aragon GP winner Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), 2024 Mugello winner Joe Roberts (OnlyFans American Racing Team) and reigning Moto3™ World Champion David Alonso (CFMOTO European Privilege Aspar). Advertisement

Moto2 qualifying kicks off at 13:45 local time on Saturday afternoon

