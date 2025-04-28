Dainese And Ducati Come Together For The Expedition Masters

An exclusive program that lets riders enjoy their passion for motorcycles and travel to the full.

Two names synonymous with Italian excellence – Dainese and Ducati – with shared values and objectives, a natural partnership that is now breathing life into an extraordinary new experience: the Expedition Masters, an exclusive travel program that combines the thrill of riding a motorbike with the satisfaction of improving technical skills and the joy of discovery, all over the world.

Dainese and Ducati have always been united by their innovative technologies and focus on safety, and now, these two brands are offering an unmissable series of adventurous itineraries to be enjoyed in maximum safety, from Italy to Iceland and the United States.

Dainese Expedition Masters Ducati Trips

Italy – On the roads of Motor Valley and the Alps

7 days and 1,500 km, from the Apennines to the Dolomites. An itinerary that celebrates the history of Italian motorcycling, with visits to the Dainese, Ducati, Ferrari and Lamborghini museums, and the chance to watch theMotoGP from the Ducati grandstand at Mugello. On the new Ducati Multistrada V2 S and V4 S models, riders will set off from Bologna for a circular tour that combines motoring culture, legendary Alpine curves (33 passes, including the Stelvio Pass), and unique regional flavors.

Iceland – Extreme adventure with glaciers and volcanoes

7 days, 1,100 km on the Ducati DesertX and DesertX Rally models, discovering Iceland at its wildest, along lava trails and across black deserts. An off-road trip led by experts, with riding training and technical support, on a discovery of Landmannalaugar, the Hekla volcano, the Gullfoss waterfalls and the black beach of Vík. A full immersion in Arctic nature, to experience the very essence of adventure.

Iceland – An on-road exploration with fjords and geysers

9 days, 2,200 km with the Ducati Multistrada V4 S and V4 Rally models. An itinerary that leads riders along iconic roads and through breathtaking landscapes: Snæfellsnes, Jules Verne’s glacial volcano, the Dettifoss waterfall (the most

powerful in Europe), the whales of Húsavík, the glaciers of Vatnajökull and the famous black beach of Reynisfjara. With plenty of extreme nature and film-worthy backdrops, plus all the comfort of an organized trip and technical support to boot.

United States – Route 66 and Monument Valley

11 days, 3,200 km in the heart of the American Dream. From Las Vegas to Death Valley, and from the Grand Canyon to Route 66, passing through the national parks of Arches, Canyonlands, Bryce and Zion. An iconic journey with the Ducati Multistrada V4 S and DesertX models: asphalt, thrills and absolute freedom. Each stage includes moments of discovery, outdoor activities (e-biking, 4×4 trips, rafting) and cinematic landscapes.



For information, dates and registration visit the dedicated page on Dainese.com.

