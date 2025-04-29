Superior Success For Stafford

The International Classic MotorCycle Show, sponsored by Carole Nash, made motorcycling history last weekend with a spectacular gathering of over 20 ultra-rare Brough Superior SS100s in a once-in-a-lifetime display, celebrating 100 years since the 100mph model went into production.

Thousands of visitors packed into the Main Hall to view the iconic showcase, which included a 1929 JTOR V-twin JAP-powered ‘George VI’ SS100, previously owned by T.E. Lawrence – better known as Lawrence of Arabia – which remained in his possession until 1932. Another legendary bike on display was the 1927 JTOR V-twin JAP-powered ‘Works Scrapper,’ built by TT winner Freddie Dixon and crowned the world’s fastest motorcycle in 1929. These bikes were among a remarkable line-up of unique SS100 machines, worth almost £10 million collectively, admired throughout the weekend.

Bonhams auction also drew a large crowd, with models sold including a 1925 Brough Superior 981cc SS100, which finished as runner up in the 1927 Ulster Grand Prix, the only Brooklands Gold Star-winning 1937 Vincent-HRD 998cc Rapide Series-A, and an ex-Carl Fogarty 1988 and 1989 TT Formula 1 World Championship-winning 1988 Honda VFR750R RC30 race bike, all going under the hammer.

The total auction achieved a tremendous result of £3,173,000, including premium, with the SS100 alone selling for an impressive £276,000.

Event Director Nigel Hole commented, “What a fantastic weekend! It was brilliant to not only see our regular petrolheads, but also to welcome lots of families through the door to enjoy our event. The Brough Superior SS100 collection was an exceptional feature of the show, and Henry Cole brought in the crowds throughout the weekend. Roll on 2026!”

Editor of The Classic MotorCycle magazine James Robinson added: “Wow, what a line up. It’s exceptional to see so many SS100s in the same location. Thanks are due to all the owners who loaned us their fabulous machines, as well as the Brough Superior Owners Club for their help and support. It was brilliant.”

Next up on the Classic Bike Shows calendar is the Classic Motorcycle Mechanics Show sponsored by Carole Nash, taking place October 11-12, 2025. Find out more and get your tickets at www.classicbikeshows.com/staffordo.