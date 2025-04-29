Bold new look for Trident Triple Tribute updated Special Edition for 2025.

Following the launch of the popular Trident Triple Tribute Special Edition last year, Triumph Motorcycles has launched a striking new racing-inspired edition for 2025, with all the performance and rider focused technology delivered by the latest generation of the Trident 660.

The bold new Trident 660 Triple Tribute Edition is equipped with the Trident’s latest rider-focused upgrades, including a Sport riding mode delivering a sharper throttle response for a more exhilarating ride, and Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control. The Triumph Shift Assist provides smooth, clutchless gear changes up and down.

The new Special Edition retains its racing-inspired looks, paying tribute to Triumph’s legendary five-time Isle of Man TT-winning ‘Slippery Sam’, but this time with an even more modern graphic scheme. Its sleek sapphire black bodywork provides a deep, glossy black finish which forms the base of this special edition, bringing a stealthy new look to the Trident Triple Tribute.

This is contrasted with bold Cobalt Blue and Diablo Red highlights, which sweep across the tank, tail and front end. The ‘67’ race number graphic on the tank once again gives a stylish nod to the most famous Trident in history.

The striking Diablo red wheels give the Trident Triple Tribute unmistakable presence, while the compact, aerodynamic flyscreen screen in Sapphire Black with matching Triple Tribute graphic detail, enhances the front-end silhouette. Completing the modern new look, a sculpted belly pan finished in matching Sapphire Black, is also fitted as standard for a clean, aggressive lower profile and extra road presence.

This striking scheme channels Triumph’s racing heritage and gives the Trident Triple Tribute unmistakable character.

Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer, Triumph Motorcycles said: “This middle-weight roadster continues to be incredibly popular in a highly competitive category, winning new fans with every new update. Following the launch of the latest generation Trident in September, and the global success of the Trident Triple Tribute special edition in 2024, we were keen to meet the demands of our customers for an updated Trident Triple Tribute this year.

“The striking styling and exceptional finish is sure to turn heads, while the triple engine performance, and rider-focused technology will turn even a daily commute into a thrilling ride.”

TRIPLE-CYLINDER PERFORMANCE

Featuring a dedicated Trident tune, the Trident 660’s triple engine is fully Euro 5+ compliant, giving 81 PS peak power @ 10,250 rpm and 64 Nm peak torque @ 6,250 rpm, for smooth, responsive performance across the rev range. The linear torque curve and ride-by-wire throttle make the power delivery intuitive and exciting, whether navigating city traffic or flowing through open corners.

With advanced engine mapping, the 660 responds instantly to rider input, while low-inertia internals help the engine spin freely, adding to the bike’s playful nature. A distinctive deep triple soundtrack is provided via a compact and minimal single sided silencer, with a premium stainless-steel finisher.

An accessory fit A2 conversion kit is available in Europe, including the A2-specific APS twist grip and a unique engine tune, which restricts peak power to 47 PS, or 35kW, and peak torque to 59 Nm. The bike can be de-restricted at the dealership, once the rider has completed their full licence.

The Trident’s smooth six-speed gearbox, with gear ratios and final drive that are optimised to make the riding experience easy and fun, is further enhanced by the addition of the Triumph Shift Assist up and down quickshifter, included as standard for this special edition.

PRECISE AND AGILE HANDLING

Lightweight and balanced, the Trident’s tubular steel chassis and high specification suspension gives riders confidence and control, whether commuting or enjoying weekend rides. The Showa 41mm Single Function Big Piston upside-down forks and a preload-adjustable monoshock RSU are tuned for the road, delivering precise front-end feel and stable, composed handling.

Trusted grip in all conditions comes courtesy of high-performance Michelin Road 5 tyres for confidence in the wet and dry, while twin Nissin two-piston front callipers with 310mm discs provide smooth, progressive stopping power to match the Trident’s exciting performance.

Rider-focused technology

New for 2025, the Optimised Cornering ABS uses Internal Measurement Unit (IMU) inputs to adjust braking parameters while leaned over, delivering confident control in corners, while the new Optimised Traction Control adjusts power based on lean angle and surface grip to maintain control, with rider-selectable modes.

The new Trident 660 also features Cruise Control as standard for the first time, adding comfort on longer journeys, while more urban riding is made easier by the Triumph Shift Assist, which enables smooth, clutchless gear changes up and down.

With three riding modes, Road, Rain, and now Sport, the throttle response and traction settings can be tailored to match the road conditions or the style of ride.

These Riding modes are accessed easily via the intuitive, full colour TFT screen and handlebar controls, which also support the My Triumph Connectivity System, fitted as standard to enable riders to integrate their phone, music and turn-by-turn navigation.

The Trident 660 provides all LED-lighting (market-specific), and for enhanced security, an engine immobiliser is built into the key.

CONFIDENCE-INSPIRING BY DESIGN

An upright, neutral riding position and sculpted seat help make the Trident feel instantly familiar. The low 805mm seat height and a low wet weight of 190kg helps riders of all sizes feel planted and in control. Lightweight and easy to manoeuvre at low speeds for new riders to feel confident, the Trident is a natural first big bike or an agile everyday option. With a slim tank, wide bars and light clutch action, everything about the Trident is designed to reduce fatigue and increase riding enjoyment.

MAKE THE TRIDENT TRIPLE TRIBUTE YOUR OWN

The Trident Triple Tribute can be tailored with a range of 32 accessories, including protection and care, technology, style & detailing, comfort & practicality, and security.

Protection includes rubber tank pad, moulded frame and engine cover protectors, and CNC machined fork protectors, as well as a Muc-Off cleaning kit, all weather cover, and battery charger. With the technology accessories, customers can add a convenient under seat USB charging socket, stylish minimal scrolling LED indicators, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. Designed specifically for the Trident, customers can add a set of water-resistant luggage, with quick release tank bag and tail pack.

Billet machined bar end mirrors, and parts to add to the detailing. The Trident is also pre-prepared to be able to be fitted with the internally wired heated grips, which include a neatly integrated button, and the ergonomically shaped pillion grab handles.

To add extra security, the range includes Triumph Protect+ alarm*, Triumph Track+ tracker with 24/7 monitoring*, and garage security including U-lock, disc lock, disk lock alarm, ground anchor, chain and lock. Designed hand-in-hand with our motorcycles and manufactured to the same exacting standards, all Triumph accessories have the same two-year unlimited mileage warranty as the bikes themselves.

ON THE ROAD

The new Trident Triple Tribute will be available from £8,045 OTR, with a class-leading service interval of 10,000 miles (or 12 months, whichever comes sooner) which contributes to the incredibly low cost of ownership.

Customers can find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk or place an order with their local Triumph dealer. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from June 2025.

SPECIFICATION

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled, 3 cylinders, 12 valves, DOHC Capacity 660 cc Bore 74.0 mm Stroke 51.1 mm Compression 11.95:1 Maximum Power 81 PS / 81 bhp (59.6 kW) @ 10,250 rpm Maximum Torque 64 Nm @ 6,250 rpm Fuel System Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control. 3 rider modes (Rain, Road, Sport) Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 6 speed, Triumph Shift Assist

CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel perimeter frame Swingarm Twin-sided, fabricated pressed steel Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 5.5 in Front Tyre 120/70 R 17 Rear Tyre 180/55 R 17 Front Suspension Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) forks, 120mm Wheel travel Rear Suspension Showa monoshock RSU, with preload adjustment, 130mm Wheel travel Front Brakes Twin Ø310mm discs, 2 piston sliding calipers, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø255mm fixed disc, single piston sliding caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD Multifunction Instruments with integrated colour TFT screen

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2020 mm Width (Handlebars) 795 mm Height Without Mirrors 1089 mm Seat Height 805 mm Wheelbase 1401 mm Rake 24.6° Trail 107 mm Wet weight 190 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.0 litres

SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000km)/12 months

CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption 60.1 mpg (4.7 l/100km) Emissions 107 g/km EURO 5 Plus CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

