Marc Marquez top, Yamaha headline Jerez Test with engine gains

Testing is done at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto with plenty of findings and progress.

It’s a familiar name on top as the Jerez Test concludes: Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team), with the #93 laying down the only 1:35 of the day with a 1:35.876 in the afternoon session. On the chase it’s Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech3) at a deficit of 0.361, with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) in third just ahead of teammate Alex Rins as the Iwata marque’s new engine update stole the headlines.

DUCATI LENOVO, PERTAMINA EDURO VR46, BK8 GRESINI: Marc on top with front-end feel key

Right across Ducati, it was about trying new items and distributing it out across the other teams. Marc Marquez was on top in the morning but was in and out of the garage several times, with the shutter coming down. The aim for both riders was trying new items as well as an old swingarm but on the #93’s side, front-end feel was top of the billing – something programmed before his Sunday crash, too.

Teammate Francesco Bagnaia was one of the first riders out to the track at 10:00 but sat out plenty of the first three hours after lunch, only completing seven laps before heading back out in the last 90 minutes or so. He was working on the balance of his GP25, something that has been an Achilles heal over the course of the weekend but still at the test, didn’t seem as happy as his teammate’s side. In the end, the #93 was on top on combined times with the only 1’35 of the day, meanwhile the #63 of Bagnaia was in and around the 1’37.4s in P19, clearly not looking for a time attack.

For the Independent teams, it was a depleted test as Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) sat it out following his crash at Turn 11 in Sunday’s Grand Prix. Teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio was charged with trialling new items on behalf of Ducati, as well as new material received within the team. At the BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP garage, both Championship leader Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer were finishing with an hour and a half to go, ending up in P11 and P8 respectively. They were worked on improving their settings and with some electronics solutions but overall, it was about working on how to lose some rear grip. Advertisement

MONSTER ENERGY YAMAHA, PRIMA PRAMAC YAMAHA: engine upgrade adds to strong momentum

Two weeks ago, official test rider Augusto Fernandez made a public appearance of the Yamaha V4 in Valencia but at Jerez, there was an engine upgrade of a different kind for the Japanese manufacturer. Both Quartararo and teammate Rins used it and found positives; whilst ‘El Diablo’ was happy, he wasn’t as convinced as Rins, who hailed a 3km/h increase in top speed as well as more power. Quartararo also tried a new seat, working on rider ergonomics as well as technical performance. In the afternoon session, it was a Yamaha 1-2 before they were all done around 15:30 and they finished 3-4, bringing their time at Jerez to an end. Team manager Maio Meregalli confirmed that the engine will be at Le Mans for Round 6, so positivity aplenty in blue.

Over in the Independent squad, Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) was pleased with his progress but likewise taking the findings and results with a pinch of salt, with track conditions ideal after three days of track action and plenty of rubber. He echoed the sentiments of his factory counterparts in terms of the engine upgrade whereas official test rider Augusto Fernandez completed a happy quartet of Yamaha riders at Jerez.

RED BULL KTM, RED BULL KTM TECH3: working for the long-term future

As much as it was billed a “crucial” test before the Grand Prix weekend and again on Monday morning, it had two focuses: to develop the KTM RC16 into a more competitive package and thus meaning more “simple” weekends for the riders, as well as looking long-term into the future. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) was the first crasher of the day at Turn 10 but was soon back out on track, and he finished the day fifth overall too. Teammate Brad Binder was one of the first riders out on track and in the first session, was top KTM but finished early in the afternoon, not improving his time from the morning.

Over in the French corner at Red Bull KTM Tech 3, they’re gearing up for their home round, looking for a different initial power delivery on the side of Viñales, who was an impressive second overall on Monday. The Spaniard, who finished P4 on Sunday, also used some aero variations but due to high wind speeds, they’ll need further analysis to confirm their level of performance. Teammate Enea Bastianini continues his search to improve turning and build up his feeling in orange, particularly important for both riders ahead of the team’s home Grand Prix at Le Mans.

APRILIA, TRACKHOUSE: a busy day with an aero and braking focus

Up into the top four in the morning and sixth in the afternoon, Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) was working on braking stability during the first session and appeared to make a step in feeling compared to the rest of his GP weekend. The afternoon saw him finish with the highest lap count of anyone, setting 47 to leave the test with a combined 99, with the laps chart being something we’ve seen Aprilia and Bezzecchi often be near the top of. He also continued using the new aero that was debuted in the weekend as well other new pieces, clearly working well. On the other side, Lorenzo Savadori suffered a technical problem in the afternoon, restricting him to 68.

For the Trackhouse MotoGP Team, it looked like a breakthrough had been found by Raul Fernandez, with the Spaniard finishing P9 overall and in true Aprilia fashion, put 85 laps to his name across the day. For rookie Ai Ogura, it was 88 laps for him and progress being made in comparison to the weekend, with three Aprilias inside the top 12 at the chequered flag.

HONDA: a new swingarm headlines ‘not revolutionary’ test, Zarco strong

Perhaps not the most revolutionary of tests for the Japanese manufacturer but nonetheless, a welcome one, offering more track time to continue making steps in the right direction. New items were trialled across the garages, including a new swingarm but there’s still work to do. Joan Mir (Honda HRC Castrol) and teammate Luca Marini continued until the chequered flag, logging vital data although there was little change in their lap times from the morning.

One of the shining lights for Honda was Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) who was inside the top three in the morning session and P6 overall thanks to that lap. Teammate Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) was feeling the physical challenge with his right arm after suffering with arm pump on Sunday and retiring, but was back at the track. He only set laps in the afternoon but crashed at Turn 10. The Thai rookie was back in the box and soon returned to the track, completing 42 laps and remaining just ahead of Takaaki Nakagami (Honda HRC Test Team), who took over for Monday from Aleix Espargaro. With three bikes to try and a plethora of parts and configurations, ‘Taka’ improved in the afternoon and set 68 laps during the day.

For more MotoGP info check out our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com