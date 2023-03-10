Brooks and Johnson set to return to the TT.

The two fastest Australian riders around the 37.73 miles of the TT Mountain Course will be on the Isle of Man to contest the 2023 races.

Having ridden in the 2011 Arai Demonstration lap alongside Mick Doohan; the late Nicky Hayden and Ian Hutchinson; Josh made his TT racing debut in 2013. He took to it like a duck to water, becoming the fastest newcomer (at that time) with a lap at 127.626mph; this put him 19th on the all time list. Josh tasted victory in the 2017 Senior Classic MGP riding the Paton vacated by John McGuinness. Josh last rode in the TT 2018 when he produced a stellar performance on the Norton to finish fifth in the Senior, and set a personal best lap of 131.745mph; this has him 11th on the all-time list.

Having left Paul Bird’s Ducati team; Josh has joined forces with outright lap record holder Peter Hickman in the FHO Racing Team on their BMW M 1000 R machines for the Superbike; Senior and Supertstock races.

Davo Johnson was unable to ride the TT last year due to injury; but did contest the Classic Superbike race at the MGP where he was just edged out of second by Nathan Harrison. Davo won the 2019 running of the race. Davo started his TT journey in 2010 and secured some replica finishes. After a brief hiatus he returned and is now a consummate Mountain Course racer; he is 13th on the all time list with a best of 131.595mph set on a BMW in 2015. He preceded Josh in the Norton team; he set a best lap of 130.872mph on their Superbike.

This year he will be riding the Hondas of the C & L Fairburn Honda by Jackson Racing team. Whilst C & L Fairburn are newcomers; Jackson Racing have a long TT pedigree; the bikes should be spot on from the off. In their first year of racing, the team; with rider Billy McConnell; finished second behind Padgetts and Davey Todd in the 2022 BSB Supertstock Championship. In addition to the Fireblades in the 1000cc classes, Davo will have a 600RR for the Supersport races. He will contest at least the early rounds of the BSB Superstock Championship this year.

The TT Launch will take place on April 15th at the Mountain View Innovation Centre; near to Ramsey. We will be there to cover it and pick up the news directly from the riders and teams.