Buis takes control leading the Championship with Magny-Cours win

In a captivating showdown at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) surged to victory in WorldSSP300 Race 2, significantly altering the Championship landscape.

The 2020 Champion secured his second win of the weekend, moving him into the lead of the fiercely contested Championship – while a last-lap crash meant that previous leader Dirk Geiger could only finish in 9th. This victory marked Buis’ historic tenth win in the WorldSSP300 category, making him the first rider to reach double-digit wins in this class.

Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) exhibited incredible determination and racecraft as he fought his way through the pack from fifth row on the grid, ultimately finishing in second place. Meanwhile, Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) showcased his consistent form with a well-earned third-place finish. Perez Gonzalez’s strong performance in Race 2 added valuable points to his Championship tally, keeping him firmly in the title battle. The dramatic twists and turns of the Magny-Cours race left the top three riders separated by just 13 points in the overall championship standings, setting the stage for an electrifying remainder of the season.

In the midfield, the contest for fourth, fifth, and sixth places was fierce. Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) showed great determination, clinching fourth place by a mere 0.226-second gap behind Perez Gonzalez. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) took fifth place, highlighting his potential as a strong contender. Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo – PI Performances) completed the top six, finishing only 0.160 seconds behind Veneman in a race marked by intense on-track duels.

WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results

1. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +0.668s

3. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) +0.787s

4. Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) +1.013s

5. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) 1.182s

6. Kevin Sabatucci (Team Flembbo-PI Performances) +1.342

WorldSSP300 Championship standings

1. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) 149 points

2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) 144 points

3. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) 136 points

P1 | Jeffrey Buis | MTM Kawasaki

“This was incredible, having two wins in one weekend. The last time that happened was in 2020 in Aragon. To experience this feeling again is fantastic. Right from the beginning, the race was a bit different compared to yesterday because Vannucci crashed in the first lap, and I had to avoid him. I lost about two seconds, and in the following laps, I needed to close the gap, which I managed to do. Then I stayed at the front of the group. With four laps to go, I wanted to create a gap from the others, but I went a little wide and had to fight back from P6. In just one lap, I was back at the front and managed to secure the win. It’s incredible to be the new leader. I’ll give my all for the last two rounds of the season in Aragon and Portimao.”

