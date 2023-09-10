Bulega masters Magny-Cours: Race 2 showdown unfolds

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) held off a relentless challenge from Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) to secure a hard-fought victory in Race 2.

Bulega’s triumph further extended his championship lead, now 60 points ahead of his closest rival, Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha), who finished in third place.

Bulega started strongly, attempting to break away from the pack, but Debise matched his pace lap after lap, staying within striking distance. The Frenchman’s relentless pursuit kept the pressure on Bulega until Lap 14 when the Italian managed to pull away slightly and clinch his 11th win of the season.

Behind them, the battle for fourth was a fierce one, with Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) edging out Niki Tuuli (PTR Triumph) in a race-long duel. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) finished just a fraction of a second behind Tuuli in sixth place.

WorldSSP Race 2 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) +1.991s

3. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +12.441s

4. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +15.582s

5. Niki Tuuli (PTR Triumph) +17.009s

6. Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Evan Bros. Yamaha WorldSSP Team) +17.401s

WorldSSP Championship standings

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 358 points

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 298 points

3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 236 points

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“It was a great weekend with pole position and two victories again. It’s always something special. I want to enjoy this moment with my team. We did a great job. My feeling with the bike was very good all the weekend. I want to congratulate Debise because he was very fast. I had to push from the first corner and every lap. In the end, I won so this is important for the Championship because I take 25 points, and Manzi lost a few points. 60 points is a good advantage but I don’t want to think of the Championship now. When it’s time, we will think about it. Last year in Aragon, I had my first podium after two difficult years in Moto2TM, and then coming back on the podium was very nice. So, I have a good memory of Aragon and I’m looking forward to going there and trying to win.”

