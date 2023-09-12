Zapp EV partners with Younited to Offer Market-Leading Finance Solutions

Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (Nasdaq: ZAPP) (“Zapp EV”, or the “Company”), owner of Zapp, the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to revolutionise personal urban mobility, has partnered with Paris-based fintech firm Younited SA (“Younited”) to offer customers its Younited Pay instant credit payment solution as Zapp nears the European launch of its innovative i300 electric urban motorcycle.

Working with Younited, a leader in instant credit, Zapp will offer customers streamlined, highly-flexible finance solutions at the point of sale – both online and in-store. The partnership puts into place another key pillar of Zapp’s innovative, customer-experience focused product offering.

Younited is a well-known financial services firm, relied upon by established brands among leading technology companies such as Microsoft, and has more than one million customers across Europe. Its Younited Pay instalment payment solution enables merchants, such as Zapp, to offer their customers instant credit on-line or in-store, on flexible terms.

Younited Pay uses automated ‘smart banking’ technology to streamline the finance application process through the customer’s banking app, eliminating the need for applicants to fill in forms and/or submit documents. This enables a seamless application and underwriting process, with instant credit approval.

Younited Pay offers configurable payment plans that fit the customer’s needs and preferences, including partial or full financing, with payments spread across a timeframe that the customer selects. The process is transparent, with no hidden fees or charges.

The partnership will kick-off in Zapp’s initial launch market of France before expanding into other countries.

Simon Noone, Zapp’s Head of Europe, commented: “We’re delighted to announce Younited as our financial services partner for Europe. We undertook an exhaustive search to find the right company – one that perfectly reflects Zapp’s values, and we’re confident we’ve found the best possible partner.

“With over one million customers around Europe, Younited Pay is – like Zapp – an innovative disruptor that breaks new ground for its segment, while always putting customer experience first. We’re looking forward to working with Younited over the years to come, developing together as we grow our footprint across Europe and beyond.”

Nicolas Pelpel, Younited’s Sales Director Growth, added: “We’re proud to partner with Zapp, a focused, innovative company at the cutting edge of sustainable urban mobility. We’re very much aligned in our values, as both Younited and Zapp use the latest technology to create truly innovative products and meet customer needs. We look forward to seeing this relationship grow and succeed in the months and years to come.”

Zapp anticipates that it will begin deliveries of the i300 later this year.