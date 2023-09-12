Cardo Systems’ new PACKTALK EDGE Headset opens the door for parents, coaches and production professionals to seamlessly communicate with riders.

New PACKTALK ‘EDGEPHONES’ pair seamlessly with state-of-the-art PACKTALK EDGE communicator, delivers class-leading mesh communication for convenient off-the-bike use cases

Cardo Systems, the global market leader in wireless communication systems for powersports riders, today introduced a new headset accessory for its state-of-the-art PACKTALK EDGE wireless communicator. Designed for off-the-bike use cases, Cardo’s new PACKTALK EDGEPHONES pair seamlessly with the PACKTALK EDGE – delivering the same class-leading mesh communication network in a helmetless solution.

Cardo’s PACKTALK EDGEPHONES are ideal for parents and motorcycle coaches, delivering real-time, in-the-moment communication with riders in action. With a growing need to assist those on the sidelines, the PACKTALK EDGEPHONES are comfortable to wear, easy to use, and robust to withstand outdoor conditions. Designed with an Air Mount connectivity port that seamlessly integrates the PACKTALK EDGE with the EDGEPHONE, users can conveniently transfer from helmet to EDGEPHONES. Once transferred, the PACKTALK EDGEPHONES operate the same as a PACKTALK EDGE helmet system – allowing users to communicate easily and effectively within an intercom network of up to 15 people with crystal clear premium JBL audio. The PACKTALK EDGEPHONES have the ability to pair with other Cardo units that utilize Bluetooth connectivity as well.

“The introduction of our new PACKTALK EDGEPHONES provides the superior solution for coaches, instructors, parents, and production professionals who need a direct line of communication with riders,” said Alon Lumbroso, chief executive officer, Cardo Systems. “PACKTALK EDGEPHONES offer the ultimate form factor and a seamless level of integration with PACKTALK EDGE and its premium mesh network on PACKTALK EDGE delivers.”

PACKTALK EDGEPHONES premium features include the following:

Air Mount – A seamless magnetic connectivity port allows riders to activate the EDGEPHONES quickly and conveniently or swap the PACKTALK EDGE device from headphones to helmet.

Passive Noise Reduction & Noise Filtering Detachable Mic – The PACKTALK EDGEPHONES intuitively eliminates unwanted background noise for clear two-way communication.

Compact Folding – After use, the PACKTALK EDGEPHONES easily folds up for convenient carrying and safe storage.

Water Resistant for Any Condition – With replaceable padding and mic, users can stay connected on any terrain. PACKTALK EDGEPHONES are IP 54 rated protecting them against dust and water splashes.

JBL Sound Quality – Powerful 40mm high-definition speakers engineered to perfection by JBL experts, with an improved music processor and three audio profiles.

Two-Year Warranty – from the date of the original purchase.

Thanks to the EDGEPHONES’ ergonomic over-the-ear noise protection, coaches, parents, and production professionals will experience a pristine audio experience while communicating instructions or directions to riders, ultimately translating to better confidence and a safer and more effective experience for riders.

The Cardo PACKTALK EDGEPHONES accessory will be available on pre-order for $149.95/€159.95 at www.cardosystems.com starting September 12th and will begin shipping to retailers at the end of September.

