The Husqvarna Motorcycles 2024 Enduro Pro Models Break Cover

Enduro riders can raise their offroad game with the class-leading, innovative and race-developed TE 300 PRO and FE 350 PRO.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is pleased to announce its 2024 TE and FE Pro enduro line-up, the 2-stroke TE 300 and 4-stroke FE 350. These latest offerings have been designed from the ground up to give experienced and ambitious enduro riders the performance edge they need to excel at the highest levels of competition.

All-new for 2024 and based on a revolutionary enduro platform, both the FE 350 Pro and TE 300 Pro are expertly crafted with new frames, subframes, bodywork, suspension and brakes, plus a host of engine refinements. Each of the Pro models shares an extensive list of innovations. The new enduro platform focuses on continued improvements to overall rideability, delivering outstanding performance. Riders will immediately appreciate and benefit from the technical changes made to both machines.

Technical sections can be conquered in complete confidence and control thanks to predictable damping from new, enduro-specific WP suspension. A WP XACT Closed Cartridge fork incorporates a mid-valve piston for smooth action and consistent performance, while a hydrostop in the final 68 mm of travel helps maintain momentum. A redesigned WP XACT shock features a new piston for a more compliant action and is 100 g lighter and 15 mm shorter while retaining 300 mm of travel. Both fork and shock settings can be adjusted by hand for quick, easy personalised set-up.

Striking restyled bodywork adorned with modern, Swedish-inspired graphics and a new high-grip seat cover complement the revised chassis. An improved ergonomic rider triangle offers greater knee contact for better control. The slimline bodywork also affords complete freedom of movement when riding standing up while a redesigned LED headlight produces greater illumination and is fitted using a more efficient and user-friendly mounting system.

Based on the all-new 2024 enduro range, the TE 300 Pro engine is fuelled by Throttle Body Injection (TBI) technology. Developed to sustain the best-in-class performance of these lightweight 2-stroke machines, TBI gives more consistent and controllable power throughout the rev range, even in the toughest conditions.

Engine innovation is also a hallmark of the FE 350 Pro, powered by a new and much more compact DOHC unit. This is tilted back in the frame by two degrees compared to previous models, further centralising mass and contributing to improved anti-squat chassis characteristics. Additionally, all major engine components are positioned as centrally as possible to improve handling and generate maximum torque and power.

Both models raise the enduro riding experience to new levels thanks to advanced electronics. The Engine Management System (EMS) allows each machine to offer two pre-set riding maps to suit varying terrain, with each gear matched to tailored power delivery. The 4-stroke model offers additional rider aids including Traction Control and a Quickshifter for positive upshifts, even under heavy load.

The TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro showcase Husqvarna Motorcycles’ progressive approach with premium components shared across both models. These include a new LED headlight, Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems with high performance GALFER discs, a combined Start/Stop button, a new Factory Racing wheel-set with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims, ProTaper handlebars and Michelin enduro tyres. A host of premier features that place the Pro models at the top of their class.

2024 Technical Highlights

New competition-inspired graphics

Factory Racing approved, Brembo hydraulic clutch and brake systems

GALFER brake discs front and rear

WP XACT Closed Cartridge front forks offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

New Factory Racing wheel-set with high-strength EXCEL Takasago rims

New competition seat cover with additional ribs

Polyamide skid plate with added linkage protection

Front and rear brake disc protector

Supersprox rear sprocket

Soft compound ODI handlebar grips

2-stroke engine features TBI technology for improved rideability and ease of use

350cc DOHC 4-stroke engine provides class-leading power and torque

Quickshift sensor providing seamless up-shifting on the FE 350 Pro

Multifunctional Map Select Switch on both models, which also activates the Quickshifter and Traction Control on the FE 350 Pro

Offroad Control Unit (OCU) for the highest level of reliability and user-friendly serviceability of electronics

High-performance LED headlight unit for a brighter light output and simplified fitment

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

Enduro riders can kit themselves out for every event with the Functional Offroad Apparel Collection, featuring an extensive range of riding gear and waterproof clothing, expressly designed for enduro competition. The TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro already feature a number of Technical Accessories as standard, and additional items are available to further enhance durability and performance.

The 2024 TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro are available to order now from all all authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles UK Dealers. Pricing below. TE 300 PRO 2024 – £11,449.00

FE 350 PRO 2024 – £11,849.00 For more information on the 2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles TE 300 Pro and FE 350 Pro, click here.

