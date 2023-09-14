ARENAS TO JOIN GRESINI FAMILY FROM 2024

For 2024, the team led by Luca Gresini has decided to gamble again on a Spanish rider. Albert Arenas will be the new standard bearer in the intermediate category, with Team Moto2 QJMOTOR GRESINI RACING raising the bar to be among the protagonists from the get-go.

Albert Arenas, who was crowned Moto3 World Champion in 2020, has already shown good things in what is a challenging category – Moto2 – and the podium finish scored at Barcelona is proof of consistent growth for the #75, who will look for confirmation in what will be his fourth year in the class.

The Pirelli test at Barcelona have already shown signs of an incredible level. If a good day starts in the morning… welcome!

ALBERT ARENAS #75

“It’s an honor for me to join a squad with such history, with world championship titles and such an important MotoGP effort. There’s still half a season left and the goal is to stay focused and keep growing as a rider, in order to get to 2024 in the best possible situation. I would like to thank Nadia and the whole of Gresini Racing for this great opportunity.”

LUCA GRESINI – TEAM MANAGER QJMOTOR GRESINI MOTO2

“We wanted a top rider also in Moto2 and I think with Albert we will be a reference point also in this category. The #75 is a veteran in Moto2, one capable of winning races and titles. We want the best and why not, we can dream of a Moto2 title with him.”