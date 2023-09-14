Oulton Park opens the Showdown as the Bennetts BSB title fight intensifies

The Bennetts British Superbike Championship season reaches the crucial stage this weekend (September 15/16/17) as Oulton Park hosts the opening round of the Showdown, with the points’ value increased, the title contenders can’t afford to give an inch in Cheshire.

There are 16 riders who remain in mathematical contention ahead of the Showdown, with a maximum of 255 points available from the final three rounds. However, to be in with a shot at the title at the Brands Hatch season finale in October, riders will need to be within 105 points of the standings leader ahead of the final round as a win points’ value increases to 35 for the final three races.

The BeerMonster Ducatis lead the way at the top of the standings as they aim to maintain their advantage and continue the legacy of team owner Paul Bird, who sadly passed away earlier this month.

A double win at Cadwell Park put Glenn Irwin closer to Tommy Bridewell at the top of the standings with 14.5 points separating the pair ahead of this weekend’s three races, but Kyle Ryde has also been back in podium contention for reigning champions LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha.

Jason O’Halloran’s treble win at Thruxton fired him back into contention for McAMS Yamaha and the Australian is hoping he can repeat some of his previous winning success at the Cheshire circuit, whilst Leon Haslam holds fifth in the standings knowing he came close to victory earlier in the year.

Lee Jackson will be pushing to close down the deficit too at the circuit where he claimed his first ever Bennetts BSB race win last season for the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki team and FHO Racing BMW Motorrad contender Josh Brookes needs a repeat of his win from earlier in the season to get his title bid back on track.

Ryan Vickers lost ground with a crash at Cadwell Park, which left him with a wrist injury so he will want to try to bounce back this weekend with Christian Iddon and Jack Kennedy completing the current top ten in the standings.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) 303 Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) 288.5 Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 252 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 248.5 Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) 227 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) 216.5 Josh Brookes (FHO BMW Motorrad) 202 Ryan Vickers (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 189 Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 186 Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha) 116

Tommy Bridewell

BeerMonster Ducati

“This weekend, I go into it like any other weekend and that is to do the best job I possibly can for myself, the team and of course for Paul.

“I feel like what we’ve been doing this year has been good enough, there is a reason why we’ve managed to win seven races, and another seven podiums along the way as well.

“Cadwell Park was a tough weekend but getting the bike bang on for the last race gave me the same feeling I had when I won at Snetterton and Brands Hatch.

“All I’m focused on is winning races and if I carry on doing what I’ve done all year then the championship should take care of itself.”

