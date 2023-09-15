Suzuki rolls out ‘click-to-buy’ on 125cc scooter range

Suzuki has rolled out a new ‘click-to-buy’ scheme on its 125cc scooter range, giving customers the opportunity to buy online via the official Suzuki website, with orders fulfilled by their local dealership.

Making the buying process quicker and simpler, the scheme is available on the newly-launched Address 125, Avenis 125, and the Burgman Street 125EX, with just a £99 deposit required.

Hitting the ‘click-to-buy’ option from the respective model page or by visiting buy.bikes.suzuki.co.uk, customers enter their postcode before selecting their preferred colour option, after which they will be prompted to choose their nearest dealership with their choice of model and colour in stock and available.

Once the customer has added their details and payment information for the £99 deposit, the order will be fulfilled by the dealership in the usual way.

All three of Suzuki’s new 125cc scooters are engineered to provide comfort, practicality, and outstanding urban performance while also delivering excellent levels of economy and efficiency, but they do so in their own way and with their own style, giving customers the option to enjoy their city, their way.

They are powered by the proven Suzuki Eco Performance (SEP) engine; the air-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant that currently powers over five million Suzuki models worldwide. All three scooters allow customers to ‘go further on a fiver’ by achieving an impressive 148.67mpg* fuel consumption figure and produce just 44g/km of CO2 emissions. At the same time, they still deliver powerful acceleration, with peak horsepower and maximum torque delivered at low rpm.

For more information on Suzuki’s scooter range, click here.

*Official WMTC figure.