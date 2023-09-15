Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura, MTHelmets-MSi’s weapons for Moto2 debut

MTHelmets-MSi is pleased to announce its first line-up of riders in the Moto2 class for the 2024 season. Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura will be the new and powerful weapons, to fight in this new era of the Spanish structure.

Sergio Garcia, who has been an “MTHelmets” rider for several seasons, was already considered a member of the “family” before joining the team. The Valencian rider was a standout on the Moto3 grid, having just landed in the World Championship and is currently one of the great promises of the intermediate category. The signing of Garcia has been received with great affection; his entry into the team will bring with it a lot of sporting and human quality.

Ai Ogura is considered to be the perfect addition to the line-up for a structure with a lot of potential. The japanese rider is currently one of the strongest in Moto2 and in 2022 he was runner-up in the Moto2 World Championship. This season started with an injury to his left wrist, which caused him to lose a lot of points at the beginning of the season. In 2024, Ogura will be at the perfect moment in his career to, together with the team, achieve great results.

It is a new challenge in Moto2 for the Spanish structure, but with the same enthusiasm to continue learning and evolving day by day; in addition, it will have the ideal tandem of riders to strengthen all the work done and that will fight to see it reflected on the track. The MTHelmets-MSi family is growing, but will continue with the philosophy of the first day, thanking each of the people who are part of this project and especially all the sponsors who trust in their “home”.

Teo Martín- TEAM PRINCIPAL:

“We are very satisfied with the rider duo we have set up for next season. Sergio Garcia and Ai Ogura have a lot of riding quality and will be part of the Top10 in the intermediate category. We are confident that in 2024, we will be able to do a good job and we hope to achieve good results together with them”.

Sergio García:

“The truth is that I am very happy and excited about the signing. I want to thank Teo, Jordi and Oscar for trusting me for next year. I will give my best and I will train very hard during the whole season to give the maximum, and to be fighting for podiums next year”.

Ai Ogura:

“I am excited to take on the challenge of a new team next season.I am grateful to Honda and all our sponsors for recognizing this new challenge and continuing to support me, and I will do my in 2024”.