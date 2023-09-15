SW-Motech Crash Bars for Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

Tailor-made crash protection for the latest generation of Suzuki’s popular dual sport bike

Robust, weather-resistant and tailor-made to fit perfectly, SW-Motech Crash Bars are an essential addition to adventure bikes, guarding against costly and potentially journey-ending damage.

SW-Motech’s engineers have been quick off the mark to develop crash bars for the new Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. Made from 22mm heavy-duty steel, they form a protective barrier around the fuel tank, fairing and upper engine casings, shielding against damage from low speed and static drops, impacts with other vehicles, and in slides and falls at higher speeds too.

Each set is tailor made in SW-Motech’s European factory, and attach to existing anchor points on the frame, without the need for drilling, cutting or additional brackets. They add minimal width and won’t affect handling or cornering clearance.

The bars are powder coated to help prevent corrosion and blend in with the Suzuki’s styling. Surface finishing is carried out in SW-Motech’s own state-of-the-art facility in the Czech Republic, to guarantee quality and consistency.

SW-Motech Crash Bars fit the 2022-2023 Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE and retail at £194.04 including VAT. They come complete with instructions and all hardware needed to fit.

Visit www.sw-motech.co.uk for details.

