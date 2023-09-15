Aprilia launches Aprilia SR GT Replica

Aprilia SR GT, the “urban adventure” scooter from Aprilia designed to rediscover the fun in daily riding, makes its début in the special and super-sporty Replica version with aesthetics taken directly from the Aprilia RS-GP, the bike ridden by Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, protagonists in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

The sporty lines of the Aprilia SR GT take on an even grittier look to transform city commutes and longer rides – easily within the SR GT’s capabilities – into a unique thrill. So you can stand out at any given time, thanks to the racing spirit every Aprilia vehicle carries within itself.

The Aprilia SR GT Replica’s matte black colour scheme is enhanced by the same red and purple graphics that characterise the elegant fairings of the Aprilia Racing factory team’s Aprilia RS-GP, one of the most painstakingly designed and technologically cutting-edge prototypes on the MotoGP starting grid, and by the Aprilia logo that runs diagonally along the side and central tunnel. These, as well as the passenger grab handle, are also now finished in matte black.

Exactly like the MotoGP bikes born out of the Noale racing department, the wheel rims are painted black and red detail stands out on the channel of the front wheel. In line with the racing spirit, the equipment package also includes tyres with a sporty street tread design instead of the slightly knobby “all terrain” tyres that characterise the other versions, Aprilia SR GT and SR GT Sport.

For those wanting to further personalise their SR GT Replica, making it even more like the RS-GP machines that compete on tracks all over the world, the racing numbers of the two Aprilia Racing factory MotoGP riders, Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, are included. Just one more touch that brings the SR GT Replica even closer to the MotoGP world.

The new Aprilia SR GT Replica will be available from the Aprilia dealer network from the month of November in the 125 cc version at a price of £4,050.

Aprilia SR GT

Aprilia SR GT is Aprilia’s first “urban adventure” scooter, designed to rediscover the joy of everyday city riding, but also over longer distances or on less travelled roads, thanks to its content which makes it the ideal companion for any situation. On the new Aprilia SR GT, the active riding position and the wide naked handlebar in motorcycle style provide better control, whereas the long-travel suspension and a taller height off the ground allow it to easily overcome any obstacle in city riding. Last, but not least, the large-section tyres allow for adventuring on any type of road surface, from city asphalt to cobblestones to unsurfaced roads.

Aprilia SR GT is also at the top of its class in terms of power and engine efficiency, thanks to two ultra-modern, Euro 5, electronic injection, four-valve timing, and liquid-cooled engines from the i-get family. Alongside the 125 cc i-get, weighing in with maximum power of 11 kW at 8,750 rpm and torque that reaches 12 Nm at 6,500 rpm, the brand new 174 cc single-cylinder makes its début on the Aprilia SR GT 200, boasting 13 kW of power at 8,500 rpm and 16.5 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm. Numbers that raise the bar and ensure elasticity, quick acceleration, and smooth riding in any conditions with truly reduced fuel consumption.

