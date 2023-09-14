David Alonso and Joel Esteban to continue with GASGAS Aspar Team’s Moto3

David Alonso and Joel Esteban primed to continue GASGAS Aspar Team’s Moto3™ excellence in 2024.

The GASGAS Aspar Team will hope to pull their run of Moto3 Grand Prix spoils to four consecutive years in 2024 with two eager stars ready to set the category alight. David Alonso and Joel Esteban will get fast in GASGAS red next season.

David Alonso to aim for 2024 Moto3 world title contention after a sensational breakthrough term in 2023 including three Grand Prix victories as a rookie.

Joel Esteban is the fresh ‘novato’ in the squad after being selected to make the step up from the Aspar Junior Team where he is currently holding 2nd place in the FIM JuniorGP feeder series.

After Grand Prix wins and world championships with Sergio Garcia, Izan Guevara and Alonso since 2021, GASGAS Aspar Team are now aiming for a fourth consecutive year of headline-grabbing success.

Thrilling wins in Great Britain, Catalunya and San Marino so far this year mark David Alonso as the standout full-time Moto3 rookie in 2023. The Spain-based Colombian has slipped comfortably into the role of category pacesetter despite his age and rookie billing. Alonso turned the heads of Jorge Martinez and his crew with eye-catching performances in the 2020 European Talent Cup (which he won). He then aced the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and owned a race in the 2022 FIM JuniorGP series (while also making his world championship debut with two replacement rides). The 17-year-old has since dazzled as part of a swarming and competitive Moto3 pack in 2023 and is clearly one of the major Grand Prix talents for next season and beyond. 2024 will be his seventh year with the crew!

Joel Esteban follows a strong lineage of Aspar Junior Team riders to have made the grade from popular filter competitions like FIM JuniorGP, European Talent Cup, Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup and more. The team have helped no less than ten teenagers make their way to the Moto3 world championship, five of which have stared down from the top of a GP podium. Esteban, 18 years old from Barcelona, is now the latest graduate, but first has to confirm his status in 2023 FIM JuniorGP where he is currently 2nd in the standings with three podium finishes, including one win.

David Alonso: “It will be my seventh year and counting with the GASGAS Aspar Team and since 2018 we’ve managed to achieve a lot together. I’m really happy to count on their trust and this is important when it comes to our goals and our work because they feel like a second family to me. Thinking about next season already gets me excited because I know we can set new objectives and there will be plenty of races ahead to enjoy together. We will have one season of experience and for 2024 that means we can look to be running at the front more regularly and try to be competitive every Grand Prix weekend to fight for the championship.”

Joel Esteban: “I’m very happy to make it to the world championship and to do it with the GASGAS Aspar Team; a group that have believed in me since I was riding in the European Talent Cup. It’s a dream I’ve been chasing ever since I started racing a motorcycle and, thanks to a base of effort and work, I’ve been able to make it. I want to thank Jorge Martinez, Nico Terol and all of the team for putting their faith in me and I hope we can get to work as soon as possible.”

Jorge ‘Aspar’ Martinez: “For 2024 I think we have a very special team. Joel is making the step up to the world championship and we’re really excited about that because if we hadn’t have picked him up in 2021 then I think he would have walked away. He, and his family, have given everything to be able to race with us and he has taken every chance to rise to this position. Right now, he has to keep focused on JuniorGP where he is 2nd in the points, but he’ll be with the GP set-up very soon. We’ll also continue with David in 2024. Although he’s making his debut this season he’s already taken three wins! He has the right temperament and character to tackle Moto3; he looks like an expert already. With the tools that he has at his disposal we must make sure we keep backing him all the way so he can get near his limits and potential.”